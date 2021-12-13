A man on foot died instantly Monday evening in a train accident on the South Shore, police say.

The collision occurred at around 6 p.m. at a train crossing in St-Bruno-de-Montarville, at the intersection of Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Blvd. and Seigneurial Blvd., Longueuil police said.

Train tracks run parallel to and just north of Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier and have a marked crossing with Seigneurial, according to images from Google Maps.

Police didn't explain how the accident occurred but said the pedestrian died on the spot and they were attempting to identify him.

A spokesperson said the victim is a man but she has no further information about him, including a rough age range.

Investigators are on scene to learn more and a perimeter has been established, cutting off access to the area for drivers via Route 116 indefinitely.

This is a developing story that will be updated.