Paxlovid: Quebec pharmacists can now prescribe this COVID-19 treatment to certain people

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

CTV NEWS IN ROME

CTV NEWS IN ROME | Here are the times a pope has apologized in recent history

After past apologies to Irish children and Indigenous peoples in South America for suffering at the hands of the Catholic Church, it is expected that Pope Francis will offer an official apology to survivors of Canada's residential schools on Canadian soil.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon