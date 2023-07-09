Passengers quickly removed from plane above vehicle fire on Montreal airport tarmac

Montreal firefighters were called to the grounds of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport Sunday afternoon after a fire erupted on the tarmac.

A vehicle caught fire while it was underneath an airplane at around 3:25 p.m.

There were no reported injuries, according to authorities, who said the fire was under control in under half an hour.

Firefighters are seen at the site of a vehicle fire nearby a plane at Montreal's international airport Sunday afternoon. There were no reported injuries. (Image courtesy of Emma Hines)

An airport spokesperson told CTV the fire began in the engine of the vehicle, and that flights have not been delayed as a result.

"The situation is under control," said spokesperson Anne Marcotte. There were about 20 Montreal firefighters dispatched to the scene. Images of the plane taken after the fire was put out appear to show soot marks around the rear door.

The vehicle which caught fire was a water truck, Air Canada confirmed.

"The crew responded professionally by ensuring the quick deplanement of remaining passengers from the aircraft, which had landed from Geneva," wrote the airline in a statement to CTV News.

"The aircraft is currently off-line for maintenance inspection," it added. An investigation has been opened into the incident.

'IT WAS JUST SHOCKING'

Kingston, Ont. resident Ergun Calisgan was a passenger on a flight from Holland Sunday. His plane landed nearby the fire, and he got a view of the flames as they taxied past.

“The captain made an announcement and he said there was an engine fire,” he told CTV. “It was just shocking that we were witnessing such an event.”

He says his plane paused its path back to the gate to make way for firefighters.

"The whole plane watched [the vehicle] burn."

"I'm ready to go back home now," wrote Emma Hines, who shared video of the fire on social media. She said she had been dealing with several delays earlier that day.