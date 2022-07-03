Passenger in critical condition after two cars collide in the Laurentians
Passenger in critical condition after two cars collide in the Laurentians
A person is in critical condition following a head-on collision Sunday in Rivière-Rouge, in the Laurentians. Six people were involved in the two-car accident.
Around 4:45 p.m., first responders reported to the scene of a head-on collision on Highway 117 in Rivière-Rouge.
Three people were in each of the two vehicles involved in the crash. At least one person suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.
Highway 117 was closed in both directions and a detour was set on Chemin des Rapides, which has been accessible to heavy vehicles since 6:15 p.m.
This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 3, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian kids receiving cancer treatment in Canada share their experience
Three months since their arrival through a special evacuation program, Ukrainian families with children receiving care in hospital share their experience.
'Be prepared for delays at any point': Canada not flying alone in worldwide travel chaos
As Canadian airports deal with their own set of problems amid the busy summer travel season, by no means are they alone.
Shooting at Williams Lake, B.C. stampede injures 2, forces evacuation
Two people are injured and a third is in custody after what RCMP describe as a 'public shooting' at a rodeo in Northern B.C. Sunday.
3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall
A gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing three people and critically wounding three others, police said.
Dog left with lost baggage at Toronto Pearson Airport for about 21 hours
A Toronto woman says a dog she rescued from the Dominican Republic has been traumatized after being left in a corner of Toronto Pearson International Airport with baggage for about 21 hours.
Amid buzz around the medical benefits of magic mushrooms, a new production facility gets to work in B.C.
In southern B.C, there's a new 20,000-square-foot production facility where one particular product is generating a lot of buzz: magic mushrooms, which a handful of businesses have been federally approved to produce.
Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter
First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter.
'There should have been one': N.S. mother drives son to ER after waiting nearly an hour for ambulance
A Nova Scotia mother says she had to drive her son to hospital herself on Canada Day when no ambulance showed up after more than 40 minutes.
Ohio man shot was unarmed when shot by officers: police
A Black man shot and killed by Akron, Ohio police officers in a hail of bullets following a vehicle and foot pursuit was unarmed at the time of the shooting.
Toronto
-
Dog left with lost baggage at Toronto Pearson Airport for about 21 hours
A Toronto woman says a dog she rescued from the Dominican Republic has been traumatized after being left in a corner of Toronto Pearson International Airport with baggage for about 21 hours.
-
2 men arrested in Montreal in connection with fatal Toronto shooting on Father's Day
Two men have been arrested in Montreal in connection with a fatal shooting in North York on Father's Day.
-
Two people dead and baby injured in pair of crashes in Peel Region
Two people died and four others including a nine-month-old baby were injured in a pair of crashes that occurred two hours apart in Peel Region overnight.
Atlantic
-
'There should have been one': N.S. mother drives son to ER after waiting nearly an hour for ambulance
A Nova Scotia mother says she had to drive her son to hospital herself on Canada Day when no ambulance showed up after more than 40 minutes.
-
'I think they should be regulated': Dog owner shares thoughts on private fireworks after dog dies
Canada Day weekend fireworks have sparked more calls to either regulate or ban backyard fireworks displays in Nova Scotia.
-
'Incompetent': New Brunswick cabinet minister blasts Air Canada for cancellation
New Brunswick's education minister is lashing out at Air Canada, saying the airline is incompetent because it decided on the weekend to cancel a Monday flight that would have taken him and four officials to a meeting in Regina.
London
-
'Great to see it alive again'; Fire Hall Market in Port Stanley opens with successful weekend
From tourists to residents, those visiting the new Fire Hall Market in Port Stanley, Ont. described opening weekend as "bringing new life into the village."
-
Justin Bieber's family member allegedly involved in fiery Stratford crash
A fiery crash shut down a Stratford street on Tuesday and witnesses tell CTV News one of Justin Bieber's family members was allegedly involved.
-
Five transported to hospital after car rollover on Chester Street
Five people were sent to hospital as a precaution after a vehicle they were travelling inside rolled onto its roof in south London early Sunday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Free music performances to promote downtown Sudbury
The Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Association has set up a stage in front of the YMCA that is host a number of performances to support northern musicians and get people out to experience the downtown vibe.
-
Canada’s oldest naval vessel visits the Sault
Crowds showed up by the thousands to view Canada’s oldest and longest serving naval vessel. HMCS Oriole spent the Canada Day weekend docked at the Port of Sault Ste. Marie, where the crew offered free tours of the 101-year-old sailing ship.
-
Teenager from Manitoulin Island releases her second completely original song
14-year-old Ellie Maxwell from Manitoulin Island released her second original song on July 1.
Calgary
-
Albertans rally in support of women impacted by decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday afternoon in Calgary and Edmonton to support women impacted by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion.
-
Vancouver police service dog named after Calgary police officer
A Vancouver Transit Police service dog has a special connection to the Calgary Police Service.
-
Airdrie girl with life-threatening illness heartbroken to miss Monday concert by her idol Shawn Mendes
All a 14-year-old Airdrie girl named Kaley Biggar wanted was to see Shawn Mendes sing on Monday, but then she received a life-threatening diagnosis.
Kitchener
-
Driveway paved without permission needs to be ripped up, says Puslinch, Ont. homeowner
A Puslinch, Ont. woman says her driveway will need to be repaved less than month after she came home to find strangers working on it without her prior consent.
-
Justin Bieber's family member allegedly involved in fiery Stratford crash
A fiery crash shut down a Stratford street on Tuesday and witnesses tell CTV News one of Justin Bieber's family members was allegedly involved.
-
Gun call prompts police response at Kitchener encampment
Police were called to a Kitchener encampment on Saturday after they received a report of a disturbance involving a gun.
Vancouver
-
Shooting at Williams Lake, B.C. stampede injures 2, forces evacuation
Two people are injured and a third is in custody after what RCMP describe as a 'public shooting' at a rodeo in Northern B.C. Sunday.
-
Inflation, 'adversarial culture' in B.C. labour relations landscape could lead to job action
Observers are warning bargaining underway in the public and private sectors could get contentious with skyrocketing inflation, pandemic stressors and a history of clashes between employers and unions in British Columbia.
-
'An incredible future ahead of him': Memorial ride held for cyclist killed in Vancouver crash
A memorial ride was held Sunday for a man killed while cycling in downtown Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
'It went through my daughter's room': Bullets hit southeast Edmonton home
A southeast Edmonton family is stunned after two bullets hit their home Saturday, with one narrowly missing a young girl's bedroom.
-
Albertans rally in support of women impacted by decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday afternoon in Calgary and Edmonton to support women impacted by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion.
-
Edmonton's Marco Arop clocks world's third-fastest 800 metres
Marco Arop is rounding into form at the perfect time.
Windsor
-
Jennifer Jones of Windsor becomes Rotary International's first woman president
Windsor's Jennifer Jones has taken office as Rotary International's first woman president in its 117-year history
-
'We’ve lost the summer season': Windsor-Essex tourism sector laments extension of border restrictions
Tourism officials and business leaders in Windsor-Essex are frustrated and worried about how the sector will handle another summer of border requirements to enter Canada.
-
Chatham-Kent police searching for suspects after $85,000 in vehicles stolen
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after a UTV and two SeaDoos worth $85,000 were stolen from a business in Tilbury, Ont. on Saturday.
Regina
-
Regina prepares to welcome charter flight with displaced Ukrainians
Regina’s Ukrainian community is preparing to welcome the first charter flight with families displaced by the war in Ukraine.
-
Rath Yata Festival holds peace walk to honour boy who was killed
A vigil for a 14-year-old boy who was murdered on Wednesday was held by family and friends on Saturday night.
-
Regina man facing attempted murder charges
A Regina man is facing attempted murder charges after an incident on Saturday night.
Ottawa
-
'He was a hero': Family says Ottawa man killed in fatal collision sacrificed himself
The family of an Ottawa man killed in a Canada Day crash in the west end says Tom Bergeron died exactly as he lived: selflessly thinking of others before himself.
-
121 vehicles towed from downtown Ottawa control zone over Canada Day weekend
Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 30 parking tickets and had eight vehicles towed out of the downtown core on Sunday, the final day the motor vehicle control zone remains in effect.
-
Captain and his dog escape boat fire southwest of Ottawa
Emergency crews responded to reports a 30-foot vessel was on fire in the Rideau Ferry area on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
In pictures: Saskatoon’s 10 most expensive house listings
The number of homes for sale in Saskatoon has increased but the number of places to buy remains 20 per cent lower than last year, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association.
-
Wakaw, Sask. pharmacy robbed of prescription meds, RCMP say
Police are investigating a pharmacy robbery Saturday afternoon in Wakaw and are asking for people's photos taken in the area.
-
'So many emotions': Saskatoon Blades hire Indigenous former player as assistant coach
Former Saskatoon Blades player Wacey Rabbit has been named an assistant coach for the Saskatoon Blades.