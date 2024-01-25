Party Quebecois leader refuses to debate Quebec Solidaire MNA alone
Parti Quebecois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon does not want to debate Quebec Solidaire (QS) Guillaume Cliche-Rivard alone on the issue of immigration.
"If a television network invites the five leaders to explain their position on immigration and to debate it, Paul will be happy to be there," said PQ director of communications Louis Lyonnais, in a letter. "Paul received a similar request from [Quebec Conservative Party leader] Éric Duhaime, who wanted to debate the issue one-on-one a month ago. With four MNAs, our leader is not at the service of the other opposition parties who want to show off. His interlocutor is François Legault."
On Wednesday, after their online spat on immigration earlier in the week, Cliche-Rivard invited Plamondon to a TV debate.
"We can continue to debate by text, but I think Quebecers deserve to hear it in person. The leader of the Parti Québécois often says that it's healthy to debate and exchange ideas. That's why I'm inviting him today to formally debate immigration in a televised debate," said the Solidaire MNA in a news release.
Earlier this week, the two men engaged in a war of figures on social networks on the subject of immigration, while accusing each other of polarising the debate.
In his news release, Cliche-Rivard deplored the fact that the PQ leader had not answered one of his questions: "Who do we exclude if we want to drastically reduce immigration to Quebec? The foreign students who are helping to make Quebec a major centre of education and research? The farm workers who work to feed Quebec? The orderlies in our health-care network? The workers who assemble wind turbine blades in Gaspé?"
Last week, Plamondon said his party would reassess its permanent immigration thresholds, currently set at 35,000 new arrivals per year, arguing that the situation had changed significantly since the last election. Instead, Quebec Solidaire is proposing permanent immigration thresholds of between 60,000 and 80,000 per year.
The PQ and QS also have opposing views on the issue of temporary immigrants. While QS claims that their increase in Quebec is linked in particular to the shortage of workers, the PQ maintains instead that, according to economists, "the effect of immigration on the labour shortage is nil."
There are currently more than half a million temporary immigrants in Quebec.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 25, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
SCHOOL CLOSINGS
SCHOOL CLOSINGS Here are the schools that are closed in Montreal due to the freezing rain
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Customers cry foul on WestJet flights rebooked up to eight days after cancellations
Thousands of WestJet customers' flights were cancelled amid extreme weather earlier this month. And many say the airline would not reschedule them within the required window, in what one advocate framed as just the latest example of a failure to uphold travellers' rights.
'Invasive' strep A is putting Canadians in hospitals. Here are their stories
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain means some Canadians are ending up in the hospital with symptoms as severe as flesh-eating disease. Here are some of their stories.
Forbes says these are the 'best' employers in Canada in 2024
Forbes says it ranked the 'best' employers in Canada based on more than 40,000 survey responses. Here are the results.
opinion Which insurance policies do I absolutely need, and which are nice-to-haves?
With an overwhelming number of insurance types to choose from, it can be difficult to differentiate between the crucial and the nice-to-haves. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew provides an overview of some of the most popular types of policies and what they cover.
Sutton Quebec cuts ties with co-founder after he's arrested for alleged arson attacks on competitors
Christophe Folla, the co-founder and president of real estate company Sutton Québec, was arrested Wednesday in connection with alleged arson attacks against his competitors.
Some Netflix subscribers face price hike as no-ads basic plan ends in Canada
Netflix is putting the final stake in its cheapest, ad-free 'basic' plan in Canada. After announcing last year that it would no longer offer the $9.99 plan to new or returning subscribers, the streaming giant is phasing out the price level entirely for users who were grandfathered into the plan.
Flight recorders from Russian plane crash that killed all 74 aboard are reportedly found
Investigators searching the site where a Russian military transport plane crashed in a border region near Ukraine reportedly have found the plane’s flight recorders, a day after Moscow accused Kyiv of shooting down the aircraft and Ukraine’s president demanded an international investigation.
Trump could testify as trial set to resume in his legal fight with E. Jean Carroll
Former U.S. President Donald Trump could return to a New York courtroom Thursday to defend himself against a lawsuit seeking more than $10 million for things he said about advice columnist E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of sexual assault.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The lone survivor in a plane crash in the Northwest Territories is taken to hospital, toxic drug deaths in British Columbia reach a new record and how a Newfoundland man's search for the best fish and chips went viral. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario family forced to pay nearly $24K out of pocket after 'ticket broker' ghosts them overseas
An Oakville family planned their dream trip to Dubai and India last summer, but their vacation quickly soured when they were stranded overseas, forced to pay thousands of dollars to get back to Toronto.
-
Sledding ban reversal set to be tabled in Toronto
A city councillor is trying to reverse a sledding ban at 45 parks in Toronto.
-
Ontario ministry to investigate how 84-year-old senior was badly bruised in ER visit
An incident involving a security guard at a Toronto emergency room that left an 84-year-old woman badly bruised is now under investigation by the provincial government, days after a CTV News story looked into what happened.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton man with Down Syndrome, dementia spent 131 days in hospital; his family says he didn’t need to
A Fredericton man with Down Syndrome and dementia spent 131 days in hospital and his family says he didn't need to.
-
'Invasive' strep A is putting Canadians in hospitals. Here are their stories
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain means some Canadians are ending up in the hospital with symptoms as severe as flesh-eating disease. Here are some of their stories.
-
Halifax initiates long-term plan for Wanderers Block
All four tenants of the Wanderers Block in Halifax have expressed a desire to grow and expand their operations, but spatial constraints have set limitations on expansion to the area.
London
-
'Keep a heater a metre away': Basement fire in near-downtown London
Damage is estimated at $20,000 after a basement fire in London on Wednesday. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. at 67 Blackfriars St.
-
Mayor Morgan to deliver his second State of the City Address Thursday morning
A gathering of over 1,200 local business leaders at the RBC Place Convention Centre will hear Mayor Josh Morgan deliver his second State of the City Address.
-
Pedestrian killed in collision north of London, Ont.
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle north of London, Ont. Wednesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Capreol fire, explosion sends three firefighters to hospital
Three firefighters have been sent to hospital following a fire and subsequent explosion in the downtown Capreol area of Greater Sudbury on Wednesday night. The three are listed in stable condition and the cause of the fire is still unclear.
-
Ontario family forced to pay nearly $24K out of pocket after 'ticket broker' ghosts them overseas
An Oakville family planned their dream trip to Dubai and India last summer, but their vacation quickly soured when they were stranded overseas, forced to pay thousands of dollars to get back to Toronto.
-
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 2 rescued in separate incidents in Rocky Mountains
B.C. RCMP are reminding backcountry users to stay safe after they responded to two incidents, including one involving a fatality.
-
Tucker Carlson talks immigration, Christianity in Calgary; meets with Danielle Smith
A controversial right-wing commentator held the attention of thousands of Calgarians, including the premier, Wednesday in Calgary.
-
Icy, slushy sidewalks create roadblocks for Calgarians with mobility issues
The warmer weather in Calgary is causing sidewalks to become icy and slushy, creating another roadblock for people with mobility challenges.
Kitchener
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows car fire on Kitchener road
The Kitchener Fire Department says no one was injured after a car caught fire on Fischer Hallman Road Wednesday.
-
Region of Waterloo considers putting affordable housing over parking lots
Councillors with the Region of Waterloo will be voting on a motion to build affordable housing on top of parking lots.
-
Pet kangaroos are living in Centre Wellington
Kangaroos on the run in Ontario have recently made headlines, but a couple hopping around Centre Wellington are there on purpose.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city council votes to advance Jericho Lands proposal
A proposal to build 13,000 new units and massively densify a neighbourhood on Vancouver's West Side is one step closer to going ahead after a vote at city hall.
-
'We were ignored': Shopkeeper testifies firefighters were warned people were still inside the Winters Hotel
The owner of a business that was destroyed when Vancouver's Winters Hotel caught fire nearly two years ago believes lives could have been saved if the building's fire extinguishers hadn't been empty.
-
Bankrupt B.C. man transferred millions in assets to estranged wife on eve of creditor hearing: court
A bankrupt B.C. man who transferred ownership of 12 properties, two boats and an airplane to his estranged spouse before he was due to face his creditors in court has seen the transfer declared void.
Edmonton
-
Former commissionaire charged after shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton City Hall
Bezhani Sarvar, 28, who allegedly fired a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday while wearing a security uniform, is a former commissionaire.
-
Alberta health-care capacity issues aired following girl's surgery ordeal at Edmonton children's hospital
New concerns about the state of Alberta's health-care system came to light Wednesday as a family revealed their ordeal over a girl's life-saving kidney transplant last month at Edmonton's Stollery Children's Hospital.
-
Waste-to-energy: Edmonton signs deal to have garbage burned for power at new $300M facility
The City of Edmonton has reached a deal with the local arm of a Norwegian company to have garbage from Edmonton households burned to create electricity.
Windsor
-
HDGH still working to fully recover from cyberattack
Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has provided an update on the cyberattack that hit southwestern Ontario hospitals late last year — a full recovery is still months away
-
Windsor City Hall buildings still closed Thursday
A transformer fire on Tuesday knocked out power to all of 350 City Hall Square and 400 City Hall Square.
-
Local radio icon’s statue vandalized at Riverside location
The life-size statue of radio icon Rosalie Trombley has been vandalized — a part of the ear-rings on the statue were broken off.
Regina
-
Sask. podcaster collaborates with reality TV star for mental health show
A small town Saskatchewan podcaster and a Netflix reality TV star have teamed up for a weekly podcast called Mental Health Headline Hot Takes.
-
'Invasive' strep A is putting Canadians in hospitals. Here are their stories
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain means some Canadians are ending up in the hospital with symptoms as severe as flesh-eating disease. Here are some of their stories.
-
Ontario man arrested in Regina drug trafficking investigation
A 30-year-old man from Ontario is facing four charges relating to a recent drug trafficking investigation by the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Ottawa
-
Freezing rain warning ends in Ottawa, slippery road conditions remain
Commuters in Ottawa will want to give themselves extra time to get around on Thursday, after freezing rain created slippery and icy conditions on roads and sidewalks.
-
School buses cancelled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday following storm
School buses are cancelled in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario after the freezing rain storm. OC Transpo is reporting no delays on the O-Train on Thursday following the storm.
-
Ottawa educational assistant facing sexual assault charges
A 32-year-old man who worked as an educational assistant with Ottawa's largest school board is facing sexual assault charges, according to Ottawa police.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark won't seek re-election
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark has announced he won't run for re-election this fall.
-
'Got off with a slap': Former Saskatchewan care home worker sentenced for sexual assault
A former care home worker who admitted to sexually abusing five adults with disabilities will spend six-and-a-half years at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.
-
James Smith inquest leaves more questions than answers for families of slain residents
For the families of the 11 people killed by Myles Sanderson, one question keeps coming up: is there anything you could have done to prevent this?