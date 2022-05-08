Parti Quebecois calls for 'objective and serene' debate on immigration without polarization
With five months to go before the provincial elections, the debate on immigration has been revived.
The Parti Québécois (PQ) is opposed to employer groups' demand to increase the current 50,000 immigrants per year to 80,000, or even 90,000.
The sovereigntist party is calling for a "serious" discussion based on "factual and scientific" data.
PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon was reacting to the Conseil du patronat and Manufacturiers et exportateurs du Québec's (MEQ) calls for a considerable increase in the annual immigration threshold to fill the labour shortage.
In a Canadian Press interview on Sunday, the PQ leader argued that despite the constant increases in the number of immigrants admitted to Quebec over the past 30 years, the demand for workers has nevertheless not subsided. The so-called solution has not solved the problem, he said.
What's more, the considerable increase claimed would only increase the demand for services such as family doctors, places in public daycares (CPEs) and housing, said immigration lawyer Stéphane Handfield, who is the PQ candidate in Masson in the October elections.
"Are we doing new immigrants a favour if we don't take these issues into account in our reception and integration capacity?" said Handfield.
SCIENCE OVER IDEOLOGY
"We want a debate based on science and not on ideology or false premises," said St-Pierre Plamondon.
He called for caution to avoid any slippage in this debate, which has had unfortunate precedents.
"The simple fact of asking questions about raising the immigration threshold leads to innuendo about the intolerance of those who ask the questions, it creates a climate that is not serene," said St-Pierre Plamondon.
"Historically, there has been a lot of ideology and stigmatization" on the issue of immigration, and this ends up harming "the right of Quebec to take its own direction," said the PQ leader.
St-Pierre Plamondon criticized the suggestion that as soon as Quebec does not align itself with the Canadian federal model of admitting more and more newcomers, it is accused of being racist, even though immigration is partly within its jurisdiction.
QUESTIONS TO ASK
The PQ leader has many questions.
For example, does welcoming more immigrants create more wealth? Does it really increase the gross domestic product per capita?
"We want to study the macro-economy objectively," he said, demanding more answers.
Handfield also wants to know what the impact of increased immigration is on the linguistic dynamics? What is the impact on the housing crisis? Does it lower the average age of the workforce?
"I've never seen a study that says here's why we need 30,000 or 40,000 immigrants, or here's how we manage to justify that number," said Handfield. "How much does it cost to integrate each immigrant? We always hear the same thing: 80,000 immigrants per year and all the problems will be solved."
Currently, there are no less than 240,000 vacant positions to be filled in Quebec, according to data from the Institut du Québec.
Employers' associations are calling for a catch-up in immigration to make up for the labour scarcity and the delay caused by the closing of borders during the pandemic.
Their consensus is 80,000 per year, but MEQ president Véronique Proulx said the organization would be willing to go to 90,000, almost double the current threshold of 50,000 per year.
The Legault government has not given its official answer.
St-Pierre Plamondon reiterates that he is committed to setting the acceptable threshold for his party by the election campaign.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 8, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people
Dozens feared dead after Russian bomb levels Ukraine school
Dozens of Ukrainians were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb destroyed a school sheltering about 90 people in the basement as Moscow's invading forces kept up their barrage of cities, towns and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Former Bank of Canada governor slams Poilievre's assertion central bank is 'financially illiterate'
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge is strongly disputing Conservative Party MP and leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre's claim the central bank is 'financially illiterate.'
Nearly half of Canadian moms reaching their breaking point due to pandemic, survey finds
A new survey has found that more than two years into COVID-19, pandemic-related stressors continue to have a disproportionately negative impact on the mental health and careers of mothers.
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine on Sunday, holding a surprise Mother's Day meeting with first lady Olena Zelenska to show U.S. support for the embattled nation as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions.
Mother and daughter reunite in Toronto after 80 years of separation
A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother’s Day present she could ever imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in eighty years.
Health Canada recalls eye drops due to ingredients not on label
One lot each of Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops and Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops are being recalled because of a packing error.
More than two years since the pandemic's start, nearly 1 in 4 Canadians still report high anxiety
It's been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and yet, new data shows that nearly a quarter of Canadians are still reporting high levels of anxiety -- numbers largely unchanged since 2020.
Canada is confronting a massive immigration backlog. This is what it looks like for those facing delays
Canada continues to be one of the top destinations for immigrants around the world. But a CTVNews.ca analysis found backlogs, processing times and lack of communication are causing mounting frustrations among those seeking their Canadian dream.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, 207 in ICU
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 207 patients in intensive care.
-
Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people
-
Soaring cost of living, eroding affordability top of mind for Ontario voters
Chanakya Ramdev has changed where he shops for groceries, he no longer goes to restaurants and he cooks all his meals at home.
Atlantic
-
Gathering set for Wednesday to mark one year since girl vanished from Bathurst, N.B.
It will be one year this Wednesday since 14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau vanished in Bathurst, N.B., but even though her disappearance has been ruled a homicide, the community keeps searching.
-
Gas prices in N.S. skyrocket again to new record highs
Gas prices in Nova Scotia hit a record high on Friday as the cost of gas surged by 11 cents overnight.
-
Fenwick, N.S., fire sends two to hospital, destroys home Saturday
Two people have been sent to hospital after a structure fire caused significant damage to a home in Fenwick, N.S., Saturday morning.
London
-
Ontario reports 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, 207 in ICU
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 207 patients in intensive care.
-
Mother and daughter reunite in Toronto after 80 years of separation
A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother’s Day present she could ever imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in eighty years.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario gas prices set to soar to 'painful' new high this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another record this weekend when prices soar to a 'painful' new high.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed in workplace accident in Greater Sudbury
A 40-year-old City of Greater Sudbury employee has been killed while on duty at a winter salt and sand yard on Municipal Road 8 in Levack.
-
Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people
-
Soaring cost of living, eroding affordability top of mind for Ontario voters
Chanakya Ramdev has changed where he shops for groceries, he no longer goes to restaurants and he cooks all his meals at home.
Calgary
-
Pavelski scores twice for Stars in 4-2 win over Flames to lead series
Joe Pavelski's first home playoff game for the Dallas Stars was a memorable one. The 37-year-old veteran scored both the equalizing and winning goals for the Stars in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames to a take a 2-1 lead in their playoff series.
-
Buon viaggio! WestJet launches new direct flight from Calgary to Rome
It was nearly three years in the making, but hundreds of Calgarians are now enjoying the sights, sounds and tastes of Rome, thanks to a new direct flight from WestJet.
-
'Last resort': Police forces struggling to provide support for people in crisis
A 2021 study in the Journal of Community Safety and Well-Being found 75 per cent of police-involved civilian fatalities in Canada involved a person experiencing a mental-health crisis or who was under the influence of a substance.
Kitchener
-
Heavy police presence in south Kitchener neighbourhood: WRPS
Police are warning the public of a heavy police presence in the area of Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener Rangers ready for second round matchup with Windsor
After clinching their first series win over the London Knights in more than a decade, the Kitchener Rangers are set to open the second round of the OHL Playoffs against the Windsor Spitfires.
-
Ontario reports 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, 207 in ICU
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 207 patients in intensive care.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver residents rally against 'Broadway Plan'
A proposal to redevelop along a planned subway line in Vancouver has some residents worried about the future livability of the city.
-
Canadian designer takes footwear to final frontier with Star Trek boots
Boots designed by Vancouver's John Fluevog are boldly going where no Canadian footwear has gone before.
-
B.C. families seek justice for lost loved ones, call for wrongful death law reform
Dozens gathered in Vancouver Saturday for the inaugural "Mothers for Justice Memorial Walk."
Edmonton
-
'I really love my mom': Event helps children get gifts for their single mothers
Hundreds of kids got the chance to pick out a Mother's Day gift and custom flower bouquet free of charge at a special pop-up store.
-
Firefighters attack gas meter fire at multi-unit home in Griesbach
Firefighters responded to a gas meter on fire at a quadplex in Griesbach Saturday evening.
-
Edmonton store helps provide new wardrobes to displaced Ukrainians
A pop-up store is providing free clothing to displaced Ukrainians who are calling Edmonton home.
Windsor
-
Windsor to bake in summer-like temperatures this week
It may technically be spring, but Mother Nature will give Windsor, Ont. an early glimpse at summer this week.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario gas prices set to soar to 'painful' new high this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another record this weekend when prices soar to a 'painful' new high.
-
Owner charged after dog killed neighbour's puppy
A northeastern Ontario resident is facing several charges after their dog allegedly attacked and killed a neighbour's 12-week-old puppy.
Regina
-
‘Words were pouring out of me’: Sask. musician writes song about the prairie experience
Brent Vandermeulen was stuck at home during a snow storm when he was struck with inspiration.
-
Rainfall warnings continue for northern Saskatchewan: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is now warning of persistent rains throughout the weekend.
-
More than two years since the pandemic's start, nearly 1 in 4 Canadians still report high anxiety
It's been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and yet, new data shows that nearly a quarter of Canadians are still reporting high levels of anxiety -- numbers largely unchanged since 2020.
Ottawa
-
Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people
-
Sensors to warn people of an earthquake installed in Ottawa area
Natural Resources Canada has been installing seismic sensors in the capital region over the past week that are part of the Earthquake Early Warning Network.
-
Water main break closes part of Navan Road
A detour is in place around a suspected water main break on Navan Road.
Saskatoon
-
Jane’s Walk Saskatoon offers unique opportunity to connect with the neighbourhood
A group of people in Saskatoon were just a dozen among hundreds of thousands of people participating in Jane’s Walks across the world Saturday.
-
Rainfall warnings continue for northern Saskatchewan: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is now warning of persistent rains throughout the weekend.
-
More than two years since the pandemic's start, nearly 1 in 4 Canadians still report high anxiety
It's been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and yet, new data shows that nearly a quarter of Canadians are still reporting high levels of anxiety -- numbers largely unchanged since 2020.