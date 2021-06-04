Advertisement
Part of Highway 40 in Montreal's West Island reopened after truck hits sign
CTV News Montreal Published Friday, June 4, 2021 7:07AM EDT Last Updated Friday, June 4, 2021 12:33PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A section of Highway 40 has reopened after a truck hit an overhead sign near the Morgan Boulevard exit, in Montreal's West Island.
According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a truck with a hydraulic lift hit the structure late Thursday night, forcing the closure of the eastbound lanes between Anciens Combattants Boulevard and Morgan Boulevard.
Traffic heading towards downtown Montreal from the west was guided off the highway towards Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.
Detours brought drivers either to Highway 20, or south to Highway 30 in the Montérégie.
Officials say the structure was removed.
