MONTREAL -- A convicted killer who was out on day parole when he is alleged to have killed a sex worker is now facing a new charge of first-degree murder.

Eustachio Gallese, 51, appeared at the Quebec City courthouse Monday to face a premeditated murder charge in the slaying of Marylene Levesque on Jan. 22 in a hotel in the Sainte-Foy borough of Quebec City.

The prosecution obtained a stay of proceedings in connection with the initial charge of unpremeditated murder in order to lay the new charge. The rest of the proceedings have been set for next Thursday for the disclosure of evidence.

Levesque, a 22-year-old sex worker, was killed while Gallese was on day parole. Her death caused an uproar because the Parole Board of Canada developed a "risk-management strategy" to allow Gallese to meet women in order to respond to his "sexual needs." The parole board has now said this strategy was inappropriate.

In 2004, Gallese killed his wife, Chantale Deschenes, by beating her with a hammer before repeatedly stabbing her. A judge sentenced him to life in prison in 2006. After serving 15 years, in Sept. 2019, Gallese was granted day parole.

Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair has called for a full investigation into the circumstances that led to Lévesque's death.



- With files from The Canadian Press