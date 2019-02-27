

CTV Montreal





Parole has been denied for a man responsible for a brutal murder in Dorval.

Tara Manning was raped and killed by Gregory Bromby in 1994 while in her home.

Bromby was convicted of first degree murder but was eligible for parole after ten years in prison.

It was only in 2005 that Bromby admitted to the rape and murder of three other women.

Each time Bromby has been up for a parole hearing Tara's father Michael has flown to British Columbia, where Bromby is incarcerated, to deliver a victim impact statement.

On Tuesday the parole board ruled against granting Bromby permission to leave prison, saying his risk of reoffending was too high.