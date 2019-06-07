

The Canadian Press





Approximately 200 Montreal blue-collar employees working at Parc Jean-Drapeau voted in favour of renewing their collective agreement just days before the site hosts the Canadian Grand Prix.

Last May the workers voted in favour of a mandate to ramp up pressure, including an unlimited general strike, but with 95 per cent of workers voting to accept the agreement in principle, those tactics have been avoided.

The six-year contract included wage increases in the range of two to 2.25 per cent per year, according to a union official.

The union also obtained improvement to the pension plan as well as the creation of permanent positions. Only 43 of the roughly 200 workers were previously permanent employees.

The union members include customer service representatives, electricians, plumbers and site maintenance managers.