Pandemic effect has prompted Quebecers opting to travel in province: study
A Quebec university study found that nearly three years of the pandemic have had an effect on the travel habits of Quebecers: even with the partial or complete lifting of restrictions, they increasingly prefer to travel at home.
The most recent Cahier des tendances published by the Transat Chair in Tourism at the École des sciences de la gestion de l'UQAM revealed that inflation and health measures hurt many Quebecers.
"We can see that interest in travelling to Quebec has benefited," said Transat chair Marc-André Vachon. "Quebec companies and destinations, therefore, have a duty to provide interesting alternatives for those who choose Quebec as a travel destination."
And the proof is in the pudding: 33 per cent of respondents to a survey conducted last November by the chair had made a commercial stay of at least one night in their own region.
"This is good news because historically, Quebec has a negative tourism balance, meaning that more revenue leaves the province than returns," the researcher said. "If the tourism industry manages to retain a few Quebecers who used to go to the United States each year, that's a net gain. That's not counting the direct impact on climate change and sustainable tourism that we could get."
COMBINING PRACTICAL WITH PLEASANT
The Transat Chair in Tourism also revealed new travel habits of Quebecers, starting with the desire to combine the practical with the pleasant.
"In today's life, we want to perform well, to make the most of every moment," said Vachon. "The pandemic has led us to reflect on the place of work in our lives and the importance of travel for our mental health."
So the phenomena of 'leisure' (business and leisure) and 'workation' (work and vacation) are on the rise.
"People are incorporating more leisure into their travels: they are trying to telecommute to enjoy it for longer, or they are taking the family to visit after work. It's a flexibility that we have and that we are using more and more to our advantage," he said, adding that 17 per cent of those surveyed plan to extend a leisure trip thanks to teleworking and 10 per cent to extend a business trip for pleasure.
However, even if travellers' responsibilities become more important in the next few years, the game is far from won, Vachon believes.
"People are aware of the environmental impact of their travel," he said. "We also know that travelling has a positive impact on mental health, so we're torn between our mental health and the health of the planet."
In doing so, just 26 per cent of Quebec travellers surveyed said they were prepared to change the way they travel to combat climate change. Currently, 22 per cent of survey respondents chose an accommodation site or activity for its sustainable nature and barely 10 per cent paid to make their holiday carbon neutral.
"The tourism industry must therefore address the issue and provide easily accessible alternatives that would allow Quebec tourists to travel while limiting their carbon footprint," said Vachon.
EXPERIMENTING AND ADAPTING
Another trend observed by the chair is that of experimentation, i.e. in an attempt to respond to new problems caused by the pandemic, such as chaotic baggage management, delays in several flights, long delays in obtaining passports or booking difficulties, businesses in the tourism sector are trying out new practices that are now part of the visitor experience.
"We are ready as tourists for the organization to try things out," said Vachon. "We assume the risk because it's all about making things easier."
Travellers are even ready to collaborate in this wave of change in this "living laboratory," as Vachon calls it.
This is the trend of synergy, where the whole community is brought in to help develop the region as a tourist destination.
"As residents, we are also customers of our own region; we are, in fact, the first users, so it is important that the tourism offer suits us as well," said Vachon.
A fourth growing trend in tourism is the desire to connect with nature.
"It's a legacy of the pandemic to understand the role of nature in our lives," said Vachon. "We want to make our trip meaningful, and this contact with nature brings us back to ourselves."
The study conducted by the Chair in Tourism also revealed that 60 per cent of Quebecers who travelled in the province in 2022 carried out an outdoor activity during their stay.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 4, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars. W5's documentary 'Buried Evidence' airs Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Dozens of soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap
Dozens of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war have returned home following a prisoner swap, officials on both sides said Saturday.
Marit Stiles set to officially take over as Ontario NDP leader
Marit Stiles is expected to be confirmed as the new leader of the Ontario NDP today.
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The massive white orb drifting across U.S. airspace has triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and is blowing up on social media. A look at what's known about the balloon crossing the U.S. and what isn't.
Poor oral health could affect the brain later in life: early study
An early study has shown keeping your gums and teeth healthy may have added benefits for your brain health.
Oldest preserved vertebrate brain found in 319-million-year-old fish fossil
The oldest preserved vertebrate brain has been found in a 319-million-year-old fossilized fish skull that was removed from an English coal mine over a century ago.
In Tyre Nichols' neighbourhood, Black residents fear police
In a terrible way, the death of Tyre Nichols brings vindication to members of the Black community in Memphis who live in terror of police.
One in four Canadian cancer patients still experiencing cancelled appointments: survey
In the field of cancer treatment, nothing is more important than diagnosing and treating the problem as quickly as possible — but according to new survey data, about one in four Canadian cancer patients report that they are still experiencing cancelled or postponed appointments.
50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio
A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order and a declaration of a state of emergency in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line on Friday night, covering the area in billows of smoke lit orange by the flames below.
Toronto
-
Marit Stiles set to officially take over as Ontario NDP leader
Marit Stiles is expected to be confirmed as the new leader of the Ontario NDP today.
-
Speed cameras clocked a car driving 70 km/h over the limit. Here's how the owner fought the ticket and won
After being charged with speeding by a city-operated photo radar device, a Toronto family was able to successfully fight the charge in court largely due to one small detail.
-
'It's not bouncing back:' Workers continue to return to downtown Toronto but recovery lags behind some cities
Torontonians appear to be returning downtown in greater numbers but the pace of the city’s economic recovery still lags behind many other North American cities, a new study suggests.
Atlantic
-
Power outages affecting 28,000 Maritime customers
With all of the Maritimes still under extreme cold warnings Saturday morning, more than 28,000 households and businesses are without power, as of 1 p.m.
-
Two North Atlantic right whales disentangled in recent weeks
The first North Atlantic right whale to be entangled in connection to Canada’s lobster fishery in over five years has been successfully rescued by marine mammal rescue responders in the United States.
-
Woman dies in rural N.S. house fire: RCMP
A woman has died after a Friday fire at a home in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.
London
-
-
London police seize multiple weapons, drugs during arrest
London police seized nine handguns, cash and drugs during the arrest of a wanted man Thursday afternoon.
-
One in four Canadian cancer patients still experiencing cancelled appointments: survey
In the field of cancer treatment, nothing is more important than diagnosing and treating the problem as quickly as possible — but according to new survey data, about one in four Canadian cancer patients report that they are still experiencing cancelled or postponed appointments.
Northern Ontario
-
Four Americans, two Canadians fined $50K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
An investigation that lasted almost two years has resulted in moose hunting violation convictions for six people and a lodge in Red Lake in northwestern Ontario.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars. W5's documentary 'Buried Evidence' airs Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
Timmins restaurant robbed 19 times in eight years
The owner of Radical Gardens, a restaurant in Timmins said she's experienced nineteen robberies over the last eight years; with the most recent one taking place in the early morning hours Friday.
Calgary
-
Political interference alleged in assessment hearings in Matthew de Grood case
Alberta's high court is being asked to overturn a review board decision relating to the stabbing deaths of five young people at a Calgary house party on the grounds the former provincial justice minister interfered.
-
Bedard held off scoresheet but Pats come back in third for 3-2 victory
The Lethbridge Hurricanes kept Connor Bedard off the scoresheet for the first time in 36 games, but it wasn't enough, as the 'Canes lost 3-2 to the Regina Pats Friday night.
-
Serial tire slasher flattens 21 tires in northeast Calgary neighbourhood
Police are investigating a series of tire slashing incidents in northeast Calgary.
Kitchener
-
Three facing charges in Conestoga Mall robbery, one suspect fled in stolen vehicle
Police say they’ve arrested three people and one person was taken to hospital following an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall on Thursday.
-
OPP charge truck driver after flying ice hits vehicle on Highway 401
Ontario Provincial Police are once again reminding drivers to clear the snow and ice off of their vehicles before they head out onto the road.
-
Marit Stiles set to officially take over as Ontario NDP leader
Marit Stiles is expected to be confirmed as the new leader of the Ontario NDP today.
Vancouver
-
House arrest, probation for old-growth protester who blocked Metro Vancouver traffic
A man who took part in four traffic-stopping protests in Metro Vancouver in an effort to save old-growth forests has been given a conditional sentence and six months' probation by a provincial court judge.
-
Police body cams may help with accountability but not prevent violence, B.C. critics caution
Some legal advocates are questioning the effectiveness of police-worn body cameras as the RCMP plans to roll out the technology across the country.
-
'Hope is disappearing': Canucks fans frustrated over disappointing season
Vancouver Canucks faithful have seen it all during yet another disappointing season - and several say they're frustrated not only with the on-ice performance, but with a lack of answers from the team's front office.
Edmonton
-
City crews plow northeast Edmonton neighbourhood 5 days after driver ticketed
An Edmonton man who received a ticket from the city under the phase 2 residential parking ban earlier this week says his street has finally been plowed — five days after his vehicle was ticketed.
-
'Black success': Melisizwe Brothers play Edmonton school tour for Black History Month
Marc, Seth and Zacary James are the Melisizwe Brothers, and they performed at Jasper Place High School on Friday as part of Edmonton Public School Black History Month celebrations.
-
New MRI-radiation hybrid machine in Alberta expected to improve cancer treatment by at least 20 per cent
Technology in Alberta that is expected to allow doctors to more accurately and effectively treat cancerous tumours with radiation enters clinical trials next week.
Windsor
-
Local comedian hopes documentary can showcase Windsor’s stand-up scene
A local stand-up comedian is planning to premier a documentary this year that will put Windsor’s comedy community centre stage.
-
One in four Canadian cancer patients still experiencing cancelled appointments: survey
In the field of cancer treatment, nothing is more important than diagnosing and treating the problem as quickly as possible — but according to new survey data, about one in four Canadian cancer patients report that they are still experiencing cancelled or postponed appointments.
-
'Wouldn't it be wonderful if they could get it back?': Woman on mission to identity people in old photographs
A River Canard, Ont. woman is on a mission to identify several unknown people in a handful of old photographs she said she found in a box inside her attic. She said she discovered the pictures and postcards while decluttering her home as part of her New Year’s resolution, noticing many date back to the mid 1940s.
Regina
-
Charges laid in death of child on George Gordon First Nation: RCMP
A child has been charged in the shooting death of another child on George Gordon First Nation, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
'Small Victory': Sask. reacts to liberal gun amendment removal
Saskatchewan is reacting to the removal of controversial amendment G4 to Bill C-21 by the federal Liberals, which banned certain semi-automatic rifles and shotguns.
-
Regina water main break leaves behind 'dangerous' ice build-up
Residents in Regina's North Central community are voicing safety concerns after a water main break resulted in icy sidewalk and road conditions.
Ottawa
-
It's the coldest Feb. 4 in 100 years but it will get warmer
Ottawa is experiencing its coldest Feb. 4 in 100 years but the temperature is expected to rise steadily over the next 24 hours.
-
This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera in 2022
The 17 automated speed enforcement cameras set up in school zones across the city of Ottawa issued a total of 127,939 speeding tickets in 2022.
-
Barefoot escape after one of three overnight fires in Ottawa
Ottawa firefighters responded to three fires overnight as extreme cold gripped the capital.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mine recruiting hundreds of workers
BHP is moving forward with its plans to build the world's largest potash mine.
-
Charges laid in death of child on George Gordon First Nation: RCMP
A child has been charged in the shooting death of another child on George Gordon First Nation, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Canada tracked suspected Chinese spy balloon over Canadian airspace since last weekend: sources
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was found floating over sensitive military sites in the western United States had been tracked by Canada's government since last weekend as it passed through Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.