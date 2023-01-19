P.K. Subban Foundation has raised $6.3 M for Montreal Children's Hospital

The P.K. Subban Foundation (PKSF) has raised $6.3 million for the Montreal Children's Hospital in eight years, surpassing the halfway point of its $10 million goal.

In 2015, the Montreal Canadiens star pledged to raise to meet the goal in just seven years -- but, according to the hospital, plans were stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on fundraising events.

As a result, Subban extended the pledge to 10 years and is "considering continuing the partnership for the long term," a press release from the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation reads.

"In 2015, I gave those kids and their families my word and thanks to you, I can keep it," said Subban in a statement. "I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and we're not done yet!"





Subban announced his retirement from the NHL in 2022 after 13 years playing for the Habs, the Nashville Predators and the New Jersey Devils.

A fan favourite, Subban was honoured at Montreal's Bell Centre last week.

He brought seven-year-old superfan Mila Goolab to the game, one of the thousands of children his foundation has helped.

The P.K. Subban foundation has contributed to multiple programs and services at the Children's, including financial aid for families, a teen mental health centre, and home equipment for kids with respiratory issues.