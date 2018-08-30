Featured Video
P.K. Subban holds annual fundraiser gala in Montreal
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 9:28PM EDT
P.K. Subban was back in Montreal Thursday night – for one night, at least.
The P.K. Subban Foundation was hosting its annual gala in support of the Montreal Children’s Hospital.
The event was Caribbean themed and held at Jetee Alexandra in the Old Port of Montreal.
He talked about what the foundation has achieved over the past few years.
“We've helped a lot of families and kids, but also, we’ve been able to reach out to want to get involved and give back – and that’s the most important thing for the hospital,” he said.
Tables at the event were selling for $10,000 each.
