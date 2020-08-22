MONTREAL -- Quebec public health officials announced Saturday that 104 people tested positive for COVID-19 and two deaths in the past 24 hours.

In addition, Quebec said three people died due to the disease between Aug. 15-20 and one person died before Aug. 15. Four deaths were reported in the Lower Laurentians, one in Montreal and one in Lanaudiere.

The total number of deaths due to the disease in the province is now 5,739.

It is the first time the number of new cases was over 100 since authorities reported 105 new cases Aug. 11.

Of the new cases, 36 were reported on the Island of Montreal (59,583 total), 13 in Laval (6,223 total), and 11 each in Monteregie (9,203 total) and Outaouais (762 total).

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Quebec since the start of the pandemic is now 61,599.

The number of patients in Quebec hospitals being treated for the disease dropped by double digits again Saturday, with 12 fewer hospitalizations for a total of 124. Of those, seven fewer people are in the intensive care ward for a total of 16.

Quebec said 104 more people have recovered from COVID-19 for a total of 54,576.

On Aug. 20, health-care professionals analyzed 15,950 tests, which is 214 fewer than were analyzed Aug. 19. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).