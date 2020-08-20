MONTREAL -- Quebec has seen very few deaths of young people during the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Thursday the province's health department confirmed that a 19-year-old has died from the virus.

Because of health privacy law, there was little else that health department Robert Maranda could say.

"We can confirm that a 19-year-old has died from complications related to COVID," he said.

"The exact date of death of this person remains to be officially confirmed in the data we have available."

He couldn't divulge the person's gender or where he or she lived, he said.

Young people tend to be far less severely affected by COVID-19 than adults and especially older adults. No children have died in Canada so far from the virus, Dr. Marc Lebel said Thursday as he explained the province's new guidelines around school exemptions.

But a Montreal epidemiologist, Dr. Christopher Labos, said that the news of the 19-year-old's death should come as a reminder that COVID-19 is a very dangerous virus.

"We have been veering towards complacency, and I think this death, tragic as it is for the individual, is a wakeup call that we cannot become too complacent," he said.