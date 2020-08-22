MONTREAL -- The COVID-19 pandemic, the crisis it has caused in the province's CHSLDs and the negative effects on seniors' morale have highlighted certain shortcomings that prompted opposition party Quebec Solidaire to propose solutions.

Taschereau MNA Catherine Dorion suggests facilitating intergenerational cohabitation by creating a standardized subsidy program for the construction or renovation of intergenerational residences.

Municipalities are already granting permits for the construction of intergenerational houses, but Quebec Solidaire is also launching the idea of ​​an intergenerational cooperative pilot project, which would bring together housing and mutual aid activities for the elderly and for young people.

"Many families would like to have the means to bring together several generations in the same place," said Dorion. "For parents, it is a big boost to have seniors around them who can supervise children or help with homework. For seniors, having family close is another bulwark against isolation.

"Quebec is one of the fastest aging societies in the world, and yet we have no exciting political vision to take advantage of this state of affairs. We must stop seeing the elderly as bulky items that must be 'placed' somewhere," said Dorion.

Quebec Solidaire MNA is also proposing the establishment of programs to facilitate the voluntary involvement of seniors, in particular in early childhood centres (CPE), schools, leisure activities in municipalities and community organizations.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2020.