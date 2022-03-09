Ottawa seeks proposals for high-frequency Quebec-Ontario rail project
Ottawa is issuing a call for tenders for its high-frequency rail project linking Quebec City to Toronto.
Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra made the announcement Wednesday in Montreal.
The request for industry advice and views on the project will be posted Thursday on the Public Services and Procurement Canada website.
Transport Canada notes the undertaking is the largest transportation infrastructure project in Canada in recent decades.
The government says it is seeking "world-class knowledge and private sector expertise in all aspects of the project" as it plans to work with a private sector partner "that prioritizes and recognizes the value of a meaningful relationship with Indigenous peoples."
The government stresses that particular attention will be paid to ensure that the opinions of Indigenous communities are taken into account in subsequent phases of the project.
"Collaboration with Indigenous businesses will also be encouraged," the release said.
According to Ottawa, the high-frequency train is expected to be fully operational by the early 2030s.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 9, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
Can Ukraine win the war with Russia? PM Trudeau says 'yes'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he thinks Ukraine can win the war with Russia, and will survive as a sovereign country, but how that happens with the least amount of loss possible remains to be determined. Trudeau was asked on Wednesday whether he thought Ukraine could prevail. 'Yes, I do. Unquestionably,' said the prime minister.
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol and wounded at least 17 people, Ukrainian officials said, amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn.
BREAKING | N.S. shooter’s spouse to testify at public inquiry, will not go to trial on criminal charge
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for Canada's worst mass shooting will testify at the public inquiry into the tragedy.
Patient who received genetically modified pig heart in groundbreaking transplant surgery dies
A 57-year-old Maryland man who had received a genetically modified pig heart in a first-of-its-kind transplant surgery has died, the University of Maryland Medical Center said Wednesday.
What is an 'adverse event?' Inside the recently released report on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
A pair of infectious disease specialists spoke to CTVNews.ca about a document circulating online, which some claim is proof that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes more 'adverse events' than previously stated. The experts say the document requires a more nuanced look.
Patrick Brown settles lawsuit with CTV, no money exchanges hands
Patrick Brown, the former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader and current mayor of Brampton, Ont., and CTV have reached a settlement in a defamation lawsuit.
Gymnast who displayed 'Z' symbol says he would show support for Russia again
Russian artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak said on Tuesday he had no regrets after displaying a symbol of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine during an event and that he would always stand for peace.
Trudeau calls for recommitment to democracy in face of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Democracy has not been at its best in recent years, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told an international audience Wednesday as he called for a recommitment to it in the face of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Trudeau also said Zelensky accepted an invitation to address Canada's Parliament.
Toronto
-
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Ontario teachers' union, parents express concerns over the end of mandatory masking in schools
The province’s top doctor announced Wednesday that mask mandates in most public settings, including schools, will lift as of March 21.
-
Patrick Brown settles lawsuit with CTV, no money exchanges hands
Patrick Brown, the former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader and current mayor of Brampton, Ont., and CTV have reached a settlement in a defamation lawsuit.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | N.S. shooter’s spouse to testify at public inquiry, will not go to trial on criminal charge
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for Canada's worst mass shooting will testify at the public inquiry into the tragedy.
-
Night of N.S. shootings, witnesses wondered about 'strange' RCMP car as it went by
Witnesses noticed the odd actions of what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser late on April 18, 2020, not realizing the driver was responsible for a murderous rampage that had just left 13 people dead in Portapique, N.S.
-
'We feel the urgency': N.S. premier considering options as gas prices reach record high
Gas prices are at an all-time high in the Maritimes and across Canada, and analysts warn the prices will likely continue to climb as Russia’s attack on Ukraine puts pressure on the oil market.
London
-
Dr. Alex Summers named new MLHU Medical Officer of Health
Dr. Summers was hired as the Health Unit’s Associate Medical Officer of Health in July of 2018.
-
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
COVID hospital admissions holds steady, ICU numbers declining
London Health Sciences Centre is currently caring for 41 inpatients with COVID-19.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Ontario lifting COVID-19 mask mandate too soon, experts say
The Ontario government is lifting COVID-19 masking requirements in the province too soon, several public health experts said Wednesday.
-
Travelling outside of Ontario this March Break? Read this first
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of important information you can use before your March Break vacation, some best practices for returning back to Canada, as well as tips you can use to get the most out of your trip.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Tuesday marked the second anniversary of Alberta's first report of a confirmed COVID-19 case.
-
Calgary hookah lounge closed due to cockroaches, mouse droppings and missing toilet seat
A southeast Calgary hookah lounge has been closed by health inspectors after a number of violations were discovered including cockroach and mice infestations.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warmth is around the corner for Calgary
Another day in the dip – but we’re trending up! Warmer days ahead in Calgary.
Kitchener
-
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region; 21 in hospital
There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region for the fifth straight day on Wednesday.
-
Search for missing 10-year-old in Mitchell stretches into fourth day
Crews continue to search for a 10-year-old girl who went missing at Whirl Creek in Mitchell on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | A B.C. death review panel looked into 6,000 overdoses in 4 years. Here's what it's suggesting.
A just-released report to British Columbia's chief coroner finds the primary cause of illicit drug overdoses in the province is a combination of an increasingly toxic supply and a current policy framework that it says forces users to unregulated sources.
-
40% of Vancouver's Generation Z adults expect 1st home to be co-owned, real estate survey suggests
More than a third of Generation Z adults living in Vancouver expect they'll co-own their first home with someone else like friends or family, a recent survey suggests.
-
Teen girls rescue stabbing victim at Burnaby coffee shop, 2 suspects arrested
Two teenage girls are being praised for their bravery and quick thinking after they came to the rescue of a stabbing victim in Burnaby.
Edmonton
-
Ottawa matching rest of Alta. funding for cross-province high-speed internet
The Government of Canada has come through with $240 million for Alberta's plan to build high-speed internet across the province.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in southeast Edmonton homicide
On Feb. 24, officers found the body of Camille Joseph Houle, 52, near 79 Street and 79 Avenue.
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Wetaskiwin bar stabbing death
Mounties say they responded to the Old Garage Bar just before 2:30 a.m. on March 8.
Windsor
-
Mask mandates ending in many indoor settings March 21: Here’s what Windsor-Essex residents need to know
Windsor-Essex residents and students won’t have to wear a mask at many indoor settings, including schools, when the province removes mask mandates after March Break.
-
WECHU reports no new deaths, 22 hospitalizations in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 77 new high-risk cases and 22 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
-
Sawed-off shotgun and drugs seized after traffic stop in Chatham-Kent
A 33-year-old Thamesville man is facing several charges after police seized weapons and drugs during a traffic stop.
Regina
-
'I just saw lots of zeros': Yorkton man takes home $20M lottery win
Yorkton resident Ernie Anuik is Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire after winning $20 million on the Feb. 15 Lotto Max draw.
-
Trudeau calls for recommitment to democracy in face of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Democracy has not been at its best in recent years, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told an international audience Wednesday as he called for a recommitment to it in the face of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Trudeau also said Zelensky accepted an invitation to address Canada's Parliament.
-
Sask. RCMP lay more than 60 charges after guns, drugs seized
On Sunday, Spiritwood RCMP officers spotted two vehicles believed to be suspicious outside a home on Witchekan Lake First Nation.
Ottawa
-
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Ontario lifting COVID-19 mask mandate too soon, experts say
The Ontario government is lifting COVID-19 masking requirements in the province too soon, several public health experts said Wednesday.
-
Changes to Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 reporting
Ottawa Public Health is changing its daily COVID-19 dashboard reports to emphasize weekly trends and focus on hospitalization data over information gleaned from PCR testing.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP lay more than 60 charges after guns, drugs seized
On Sunday, Spiritwood RCMP officers spotted two vehicles believed to be suspicious outside a home on Witchekan Lake First Nation.
-
'It’s scary': Saskatoon students navigate news of Russian invasion in the age of social media
University of Saskatchewan student Emma Munday’s extended family is still in the Ukrainian city of L’viv as the Russian invasion rages on.
-
The federal government is ready to spend $160M to help Saskatoon's transit system. Here's why the city can't access it.
As the City of Saskatoon struggles to maintain its aging bus fleet, $160 million in federal transit cash has been sitting out of reach since 2018.