MONTREAL -- As far back as the presidential debates, the writing was on the wall: a Joe Biden administration would force the Trudeau government’s hand on questions of environmental policy and the climate crisis.

During the debate, Biden responded without hesitation to the now-former president’s question about whether he would shut down the oil industry: “I would transition from the oil industry, yes.”

His adversary tried to capitalize on what he perceived to be a mistake. But in fact, the mistake was to underestimate public perception of the issue.

According to the PEW Research Center, 79 per cent of Americans would rather develop alternative energy sources than expand fossil fuel production. Here at home, an Abacus survey found that 70 per cent of Canadians believe that transitioning to green energy is inevitable, with an equal percentage stating that Prime Minister Trudeau and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney should be doing more to speed up the transition.

PRESSURE IS MOUNTING

By signing a series of ambitious executive orders on climate during his first days in office, President Biden and his administration have greatly ramped up the pressure on Justin Trudeau’s government. For the first time in four years, the man leading our neighbours to the south is a credible head of state who takes his climate responsibilities seriously. We must ensure that our own interests are served as well.

There have been some promising developments from the Trudeau government recently, including the tabling of a bill on climate accountability and an ambitious review of carbon pricing. But on the eve of a climate summit to be held by the Americans in April, Ottawa must adopt a more ambitious set of climate strategies and leverage the current momentum to translate plans and ideas into action.

LET’S NOT MISS THESE OPPORTUNITIES

Since the U.S. presidential campaign and election, the radar lights that have been flashing for our prime minister and provincial premiers are not just challenges but significant opportunities.

In revoking construction permits for the Keystone XL pipeline, the U.S. administration removed a thorn in the side of the Trudeau government. Now is the time for bold action so that we don’t miss the boat on transitioning our economy and the jobs that go with it.

The Biden administration is also counting on transportation electrification to create jobs and build an economy that is less carbon-intensive. Canada would do well to pursue a more ambitious strategy with our southern neighbours to regulate vehicle sales to increase the number of electric vehicles on our roads.

Why? Because the automobile industry, like many others, likes predictability. If our governments announce clear regulatory measures around transportation electrification, imposing a minimum annual quota for zero-emission vehicle sales in both countries, the industry will have fewer reasons to produce polluting vehicles. A true win-win for both the climate and the economy!

THE NEXT BIG TEST: TAKING RESPONSIBILITY

With Bill C-12, the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act, the Trudeau government has the chance to show the international community that it means business when it comes to the climate. Introduced this past November and currently under debate, Bill C-12 would see Canada adopt accountability mechanisms for reaching our climate targets and working towards net-zero emissions.

The initial legislation is an excellent starting point, but amendments are necessary to give the bill more teeth. Enforcement measures must be included in the event that legal obligations are not met, and the advisory body must be given more power. The next climate target should be set for 2025 rather than 2030, as currently set out in the bill. As we all know, the next few years are crucial.

With a Canadian federal election looming on the horizon, and strong climate leadership coming from the United States, if ever there were a time for the Trudeau government to send a strong signal in response to the existential threat that is the climate crisis, it would be now.



- Marc-André Viau is the director of government relations at Équiterre