

CTV Montreal





At least one person was taken to hospital following a fire in the Gay Village on Monday morning.

The fire started in a six-unit apartment building at the corner of Logan and Plessis at around 5:00 a.m. when a propane tank exploded due to heat.

One person, a man in his 20s, was found unconscious and taken to hospital. While firefighters initially said the man had died, they later said he had been revived but was in critical condition due to smoke inhalation and second-degree burns.

Roughly 20 people were forced from buildings in the area, with 10 of them being temporarily relocated by the Red Cross.