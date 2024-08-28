One person seriously injured after shooting in Saint-Lin-Laurentides

Provincial police (SQ) say that at around 3:30 p.m., a call came in reporting multiple shots fired in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.

SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus said that police were called to intervene near the intersection of 9th Avenue and Guilbault Street regarding “explosions.”

The explosions were reportedly gunfire.

“At the scene, one victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition,” Scholtus said.

Police set up a security perimeter, and investigators are still on the scene trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

An investigation is currently underway.