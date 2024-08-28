MONTREAL
Montreal

    • One person seriously injured after shooting in Saint-Lin-Laurentides

    Members of the Association des policiers provinciaux du Québec voted in favor of their new work contract. A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Paul Chiasson Members of the Association des policiers provinciaux du Québec voted in favor of their new work contract. A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Paul Chiasson
    Share

    Provincial police (SQ) say that at around 3:30 p.m., a call came in reporting multiple shots fired in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.

    SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus said that police were called to intervene near the intersection of 9th Avenue and Guilbault Street regarding “explosions.”

    The explosions were reportedly gunfire.

    “At the scene, one victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition,” Scholtus said.

    Police set up a security perimeter, and investigators are still on the scene trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

    An investigation is currently underway.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tylenol maker defeats U.S. lawsuit over labelling

    The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News