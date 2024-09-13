How safe are the Liberals in LaSalle–Emard–Verdun? Voters weigh in ahead of Monday vote

LaSalle-Emard-Verdun is one of the safest seats for the Liberals in Canada.

They won it by a landslide in 2021, with then justice minister David Lametti earning 10,000 more votes than his closest competitor. But now, the tide seems to be turning.

If voters on Wellington Street are any indication, Team Trudeau could lose this riding for the first time since it was created.

"Honestly, I have some pretty serious reservations, it feels like the party as a whole seems to be a mess," said Grayson Castelle.

"The first time I voted was in 2015, I voted for the liberals," said Pierce Graham. His views have changed. "I'm going to be voting for Craig Sauve, the NDP candidate."

Monday's vote is a major make-or-break moment for the party, which already lost one Liberal stronghold in Ontario in another byelection earlier this year.

Political analyst Daniel Béland says it's a three-way race between the Liberals' Laura Palestini, the NDP's Craig Sauve and the Bloc Québécoi' Louis-Philippe Sauve.

"There's an exciting race here but normally it should not be exciting from the Liberal standpoint and that is making them nervous," Béland added.

Voters will also be facing the longest ballot in Canadian history with more than 90 candidates. That's the result of a movement pushing for electoral reform, upset that the federal Liberals didn't follow through on a previous promise.

Some voters say it's time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down.

"I don't think Canadians are too happy with his leadership," said Brittany Lee.

But Trudeau says he's confident.

"I can't wait to welcome Laura Palestini to Ottawa as of Monday," he said in Montreal today.

The riding's Liberal leanings run deep.

Mary Folco said she won't change how she votes. "It's just the party I feel most comfortable with," she added.

Marie-Jeanne Choueri echoed her sentiments. "I usually vote Liberal, and I might stick to my vote."

Voters hit the polls on Monday.