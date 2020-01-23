MONTREAL -- After more than 17 years on the run, one of Quebec's 10 most wanted criminals has been captured.

Parthasarthie Kapoor was arrested at Newark Airport in New Jersey as he attempted to fly to his native country of India.

Now 47, Kapoor was wanted on numerous charges, including sexual assault and the production and possession of child pornography.

A warrant for his arrest was first issued in 2003.

Montreal police suspect that from 1998 to 2003, Kapoor sexually assaulted five boys between the ages of seven and 14 in Montreal. They say he lured the young victims into his home and then sexually assaulted them.

When he learned he was the subject of a police investigation in 2003, Kapoor, a Canadian permanent resident, fled to the United States, according to police. Canada-wide and international arrest warrants were then issued against him.

American authorities intercepted him on Monday at the Newark Airport and he appear in New Jersey District Court on Tuesday.

He is currently in U.S. custody pending extradition proceedings.