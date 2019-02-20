

CTV Montreal





One man has died following a stabbing in the parking lot of the Decarie Square Mall.

Passersby discovered the men lying on the ground near Vezina St. and Coolbrook Ave., in Cote Saint-Luc, at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Both men were taken to hospital to be treated.

Late in the evening Montreal police said the 50-year-old man had died of his injuries, while the life of the 35-year-old man was not in danger.

Police were talking to witnesses and planning to look at surveillance video cameras from the nearby mall to see if they could figure out what happened.

At this point police think the two men have stabbed each other, and they are not sure if anyone else was involved in the incident.

This is the fourth homicide of the year on the island of Montreal.