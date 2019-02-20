Featured Video
One man dies after stabbing at Decarie Square
Multiple police officers investigate the stabbing of two men, 35 and 50, at the Decarie Square Mall on Feb. 20, 2019 (CTV Montreal/Jean Luc Boulch)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 8:50AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 21, 2019 6:33AM EST
One man has died following a stabbing in the parking lot of the Decarie Square Mall.
Passersby discovered the men lying on the ground near Vezina St. and Coolbrook Ave., in Cote Saint-Luc, at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Both men were taken to hospital to be treated.
Late in the evening Montreal police said the 50-year-old man had died of his injuries, while the life of the 35-year-old man was not in danger.
Police were talking to witnesses and planning to look at surveillance video cameras from the nearby mall to see if they could figure out what happened.
At this point police think the two men have stabbed each other, and they are not sure if anyone else was involved in the incident.
This is the fourth homicide of the year on the island of Montreal.
Latest Montreal News
- EMSB: Willingdon gets second campus, Edinburgh gets modular classrooms
- Caisse de Depot grew 4.2% in 2018, bought more shares in SNC-Lavalin
- One man dies after stabbing at Decarie Square
- Man accused of killing daughter dies in hospital
- MUHC doctor honoured for innovation in early detection of women's cancers