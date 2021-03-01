LONGUEUIL -- A man has been arrested in Longueuil following an alleged shooting near the Pierre Boucher hospital early Monday morning.

At around midnight, officers received a report of gunfire near Beliveau and Jacques-Cartier Blvd.

(Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, allegedly fired at another person, who was not injured. The victim is a 30-year-old male.

Police located the suspect near the scene in his vehicle and arrested him.

Police say the are still investigating the incident, and more details are expected Monday afternoon.