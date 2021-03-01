Advertisement
One man arrested in alleged shooting attempt in Longueuil
Published Monday, March 1, 2021 7:40AM EST
LONGUEUIL -- A man has been arrested in Longueuil following an alleged shooting near the Pierre Boucher hospital early Monday morning.
At around midnight, officers received a report of gunfire near Beliveau and Jacques-Cartier Blvd.
The suspect, a 24-year-old man, allegedly fired at another person, who was not injured. The victim is a 30-year-old male.
Police located the suspect near the scene in his vehicle and arrested him.
Police say the are still investigating the incident, and more details are expected Monday afternoon.