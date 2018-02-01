

CTV Montreal





Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another seriously injured in Mirabel.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday the men drove into the parking lot of a gas station on Charles St. in Mirabel, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were apparently shot on a road about ten minutes away and drove to the gas station to get help.

The younger man, 24 years old, died of his wounds while the older man, believed to be 40, was taken to hospital and is expected to live.

The Sureté du Quebec sent multiple officers to the gas station and to where the men were shot in order to search for clues, and they have found multiple bullet casings.

The car that the men were driving was wrapped in a tarp and then towed away to a crime lab for further examination.

Police are asking for help determining what happened and have asked witnesses to contact them at 1-800-659-4264.