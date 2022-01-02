MONTREAL -- A small group of protesters gathered in Montreal on Saturday night to oppose Quebec's curfew. Montreal police (SPVM) say one person was arrested and 57 tickets were issued.

The Quebec curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The François Legault government believes it is necessary to limit gatherings and slow the progression of the fifth wave of the COVID019 pandemic fed by the variant Omicron.

On Saturday night, a few dozen people gathered to defy the rule near the intersection of Sherbrooke and McGill College streets, where the premier's downtown Montreal office is located.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said one person was arrested for assaulting a police officer.

Police detain a man who ran from them at the start of a curfew in Quebec in Montreal on Friday, December 31, 2021, The 10pm to 5am curfew is intended to help stem the rise of infections due to COVID-19.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

She added that 57 tickets were handed out for not respecting the curfew.

Quebec's regulation says offenders face fines of $1,000 to $6,000. Youths 14 years of age and older are liable to a fine of $500.