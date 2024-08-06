Olympic bronze medalist Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Montreal's National Bank Open

Fresh off his Olympic bronze medal win in the mixed doubles in Paris, Felix Auger-Aliassime is back on his home turf in Montreal for the National Bank Open.

On Tuesday morning, he spent time with tomorrow's tennis stars after receiving a hero's welcome.

Auger-Aliassime finished fourth in men's singles after placing third alongside Gabriela Dabrowski in the doubles.

"It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment," he said. "Hopefully, I'm able to go again and win another medal in the future, but if not, I mean, it was a unique experience. The whole ceremony was was beautiful."

Auger-Aliassime wasn't the only superstar on the courts at the IGA Stadium in Jarry Park.

The ATP tour is in Montreal all week for the National Bank Open.

However, some notable names are not on the roster this year with Wimbledon and Olympic finalists Carlos Alcaraz (who won in England) and Novak Djokovic (who won in France) both pulling out after meeting in the gold medal match at the Olympics on Sunday.

The first round of matches is underway in Montreal, and the final is on Monday.