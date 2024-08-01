World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from National Bank Open in Montreal

Carlos Alcaraz won't be taking part in this year's National Bank Open.

The world's No. 3-ranked men's tennis player withdrew from Canada's national tournament Thursday due to fatigue.

The French Open and Wimbledon winner is representing Spain at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he's made the semifinals.

Novak Djokovic, who sits No. 2 in the world behind Italy's Jannik Sinner, is also skipping the NBO in Montreal. The Serbian previously cited injury recovery and a busy schedule.

Tennis Canada also announced Thursday that Francisco Cerundolo (No. 26) of Argentina and Jiri Lehecka (No. 30) of Czechia have also withdrawn.

Marcos Giron (No. 38) of the United States, Australia's Alexei Popyrin (No. 63) and Flavio Cobolli of Italy (No. 48) are now part of Saturday's main draw.

The women's bracket for 2024 will be played in Toronto.