MONTREAL
Montreal

    • World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from National Bank Open in Montreal

    Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds his trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (Kirsty Wigglesworth, The Associated Press) Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds his trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (Kirsty Wigglesworth, The Associated Press)
    Share

    Carlos Alcaraz won't be taking part in this year's National Bank Open.

    The world's No. 3-ranked men's tennis player withdrew from Canada's national tournament Thursday due to fatigue.

    The French Open and Wimbledon winner is representing Spain at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he's made the semifinals.

    Novak Djokovic, who sits No. 2 in the world behind Italy's Jannik Sinner, is also skipping the NBO in Montreal. The Serbian previously cited injury recovery and a busy schedule.

    Tennis Canada also announced Thursday that Francisco Cerundolo (No. 26) of Argentina and Jiri Lehecka (No. 30) of Czechia have also withdrawn.

    Marcos Giron (No. 38) of the United States, Australia's Alexei Popyrin (No. 63) and Flavio Cobolli of Italy (No. 48) are now part of Saturday's main draw.

    The women's bracket for 2024 will be played in Toronto.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Olympics gymnastics latest: Simone Biles becomes oldest women's gymnastics champ since 1952

    Simone Biles, fresh off leading the U.S. women’s gymnastics team back to the gold medal in team competition, is back on the mat today for the Paris Olympics all-around finals. The 27-year-old is attempting to become the oldest women’s all-around champion since 1952, taking on a field that includes Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade and defending Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News