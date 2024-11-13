Disabled Rosemont tenants say they're 'trapped' when elevator breaks down

Laurent Morissette had no choice but to postpone his surgery last month because he literally couldn’t leave his building.

He said ever since he moved into the community housing building in Montreal’s Rosemont neighbourhood almost 20 years ago, there’s always been an issue with the elevator.

The eight-storey social housing building went up in 2007 and holds 70 apartments, with 12 tenants being wheelchair users and another eight need the elevator to get to their units.

But sometimes the elevator is down two to three times a week – and now residents were warned it will be out of commission for two weeks as it undergoes maintenance in early December.

“It really reminded me of the COVID era where we were all stuck inside like prisoners,” said Morissette.

He’s not the only one who feels trapped.

Fellow tenant Henri Desbiolles will have to miss important physiotherapy appointments when the elevators will be out of service.

“Right before the holidays,” he scoffed.

Helene Painchaud, a 77-year-old tenant who lives on the eighth floor, said she’ll plan ahead.

“I go [out] only once and do everything at the same time. I go for my shopping and my mail and bring the mail to my neighbor,” she told CTV News.

Building management is offering measures like helping with grocery shopping and possible travel assistance. The building’s general manager, Catherine Boucher, said “we will listen to their needs and we will adapt to support tenants.”

But Morissette said “it puts a strain on everything” to have to deal with the service interruptions.

He said if the problem doesn't get fixed, he will submit a complaint to the housing tribunal (TAL).

In the meantime, he’s scheduled for a surgery at the end of this month and just hopes this time he can get there.