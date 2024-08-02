MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Dabrowski, Auger-Aliassime win Olympic mixed doubles tennis bronze

    Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski plays a volley while Felix Auger-Aliassime looks on during the mixed doubles bronze-medal match against Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhoof of the Netherlands at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Friday, Aug.2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski plays a volley while Felix Auger-Aliassime looks on during the mixed doubles bronze-medal match against Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhoof of the Netherlands at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Friday, Aug.2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime won the tennis mixed doubles bronze medal at the Paris Olympics on Friday with a 6-3, 7-6 (2) victory over Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands.

    Ottawa's Dabrowski and Montreal's Auger-Aliassime won the last two points of the second-set tiebreaker on return, and clinched the medal when Dabrowski forced a Schuurs error on match point.

    The Canadians appeared to be coasting to victory leading 4-2 in the second set, but the Dutch tandem held in the seventh game, then came down from a 40-15 deficit to score a lifesaving break to tie the set 4-4.

    The Canadians recovered and took an early 3-0 lead in the second set tiebreaker. After Schuurs and Koolhof cut the lead to one with two points on serve, the Canadians answered with four straight points to reach the podium.

    Canada's only other Olympic tennis medal came in 2000, when Daniel Nestor beat the heavily-favoured Australian duo of Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in the men's doubles final at the Sydney Games.

    Auger-Aliassime has a chance to add to that when he plays for men's singles bronze on Saturday. The Canadian missed out on a chance to play for gold after losing 6-1, 6-1 to Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz in a semifinal earlier Friday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News