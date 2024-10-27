Seven people injured by a vehicle during a fight in Montreal

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit and injured seven people after a fight broke out at an event in Montreal early this morning.

Police say the conflict began at around 3:25 a.m. in a reception hall in the Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough and then spilled into the street.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says it appears that several of the people leaving the venue were hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

She says officers who responded found two injured people on the sidewalk who were taken to hospital.

Police then received a second 911 call about 30 minutes later to report that five other injured people had taken themselves to hospital.

The victims are both men and women between the ages of 29 and 47, and none of their injuries are considered life-threatening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2024