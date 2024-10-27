Seven people injured by a vehicle during a fight in Montreal
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit and injured seven people after a fight broke out at an event in Montreal early this morning.
Police say the conflict began at around 3:25 a.m. in a reception hall in the Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough and then spilled into the street.
Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says it appears that several of the people leaving the venue were hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.
She says officers who responded found two injured people on the sidewalk who were taken to hospital.
Police then received a second 911 call about 30 minutes later to report that five other injured people had taken themselves to hospital.
The victims are both men and women between the ages of 29 and 47, and none of their injuries are considered life-threatening.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2024
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc
Another week, another raft of imminent challenges to Justin Trudeau's leadership of both the country and the Liberal Party.
Here's when you need to change your clock back
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
How to make sure your used clothes go to the right place – and not to organized crime
Giving away used clothes for a second life feels like an act of charity – and it often is. But it’s become more complicated. A W5 investigation has discovered allegations that organized crime players are muscling in on charities to access their donation bins.
He lost a finger and survived a kidnapping. Then, this climber took on a 9,000-foot 'death-trap'
With jaw-dropping big wall ascents and a life packed with adrenaline and adventure, climber Tommy Caldwell has had a career worthy of – and captured by – a feature film.
B.C. election results: Recounts set to begin Sunday
Recounts will begin Sunday afternoon in two ridings where candidates were separated by fewer than 100 votes following the initial count in the B.C. election.
ANALYSIS Iran faces tough choices in deciding how to respond to Israeli strikes
How Iran chooses to respond could determine whether the region spirals further toward all-out war or holds steady at an already destabilizing level of violence.
Health Canada warns against use of baby walkers available on eBay.ca
Health Canada released an advisory last week that warns against the use of baby walkers available on eBay.ca, saying the products may pose a risk of injury and that baby walkers are banned in Canada.
Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Gold prices have surged in 2024. Here’s how to get in on the gold rush
Not all that glitters is gold, but the value of the precious metal has been surging this year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario government moves to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ontario is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer.
-
More Torontonians can get the new COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Here's what you need to know
More Torontonians will be able to get their doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Here's what to know.
-
Anand asks Ontario counterpart for a meeting to discuss growing problem of fraudulent car registrations
Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand is requesting a meeting with her provincial counterpart to tackle the rising issue of re-Vinning and fraudulent vehicle registrations.
Ottawa
-
17-year-old driver charged for driving 188 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
-
Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
-
15-year-old found dead in eastern Ontario, teen facing second-degree murder charge: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after a 15-year-old was found dead at a home in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Calls General Election for Nov. 26
With a provincial election announcement expected Sunday, Nova Scotia’s political party leaders have announced events.
-
Witches and warlocks take to the water across New Brunswick
The Westfield & District Recreation Association hosted its first Witches and Warlocks on the Water event Saturday, with costumed paddlers in pointed hats launching from Westfield Beach.
-
Five key issues as Nova Scotia heads into a provincial election campaign
Here are five key issues the Progressive Conservatives, Liberals and NDP are expected to highlight during Nova Scotia's provincial election campaign.
N.L.
-
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to visit Sudbury on Monday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Sudbury on Monday, his office says.
-
9-year-old girl killed in ATV crash on eastern Ontario trail
One person is dead after a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in eastern Ontario. Frontenac County OPP responded to a crash involving an ATV on a trail in Ardoch, Ont., 30 km north of Sharbot Lake.
-
Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
London
-
Norwich retirement home announces closure
Trillium Care in Norwich, Ont. has announced they will be closing their facilities, citing “an emergency lack of financial resources necessary to sustain daily operations.”
-
As two roundabouts open in St. Thomas, one main intersection set to close for construction
Two new interchanges have opened in St. Thomas, Ont. but one main artery is set to close Monday for construction.
-
Is it a fire, or farmers drying grain? Huron Kinloss reminds residents to be sure before calling 911
Farmers are busy this time of year drying grain. Officials with the Township of Huron Kinloss want to remind residents of the process it takes to do so.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating after Guelph home invasion
Police are investigating after a Guelph home was broken into early Saturday morning.
-
Fire at Waterloo waste management site
Fire crews responded to a fire at a Waterloo waste management site Friday evening.
-
Norwich retirement home announces closure
Trillium Care in Norwich, Ont. has announced they will be closing their facilities, citing “an emergency lack of financial resources necessary to sustain daily operations.”
Windsor
-
One suspect arrested for armed robbery, Windsor police still seek three others
One suspect has been arrested after an armed robbery took place in Windsor.
-
Robbery by the railroad ends with arrest for Chatham man
Police have charged a man with robbery after an incident Saturday afternoon in Chatham.
-
Donations diverted from landfill at 2nd annual Green Expo
Donated and reusable household items piled up in trucks outside the Windsor Family Credit Union Centre Saturday afternoon in an effort to divert goods from the landfill.
Barrie
-
Ontario man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
-
Around $10K stolen from jewelry store in alleged break and enter
Bracebridge OPP are searching for two suspects who allegedly broke into a Gravenhurst jewelry store early Saturday morning.
-
Driver charged after striking OPP cruiser
A man was charged after allegedly crashing into a parked OPP cruiser in Tay Township early Sunday morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. election results: Recounts set to begin Sunday
Recounts will begin Sunday afternoon in two ridings where candidates were separated by fewer than 100 votes following the initial count in the B.C. election.
-
Evacuation order issued for 3 properties in North Vancouver
Three properties in the Deep Cove area of North Vancouver were ordered to evacuate Saturday night.
-
First NHL goal 'meant to be' for homegrown Vancouver Canucks winger Arshdeep Bains
Arshdeep Bains got a solid vote of confidence before suiting up for his hometown Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. election results: Recounts set to begin Sunday
Recounts will begin Sunday afternoon in two ridings where candidates were separated by fewer than 100 votes following the initial count in the B.C. election.
-
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
-
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police search for suspect after machete attack
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after they say a man was attacked by someone with a machete early Friday morning.
-
Redwood Avenue house sees fourth fire in less than a year
The most recent fire broke out at the vacant home less than two weeks ago.
-
'Did he live? Did he die?': A decades-old mystery stretching from Manitoba to Ireland
The mystery of a 100-year-old letter sent from Manitoba to Ireland is slowly unraveling thanks to the work of one amateur sleuth.
Calgary
-
Stampeders finish tough season with 27-12 road win against Riders
A day of hope turned into a day of despair for the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.
-
1 in hospital after motorized scooter and vehicle crash in mall parking lot
One person is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a crash between a motorized scooter and a vehicle.
-
The Lehman Trilogy explores one family's rise from immigrants to investment banking billionaires to out of luck
What could be more timely than an epic, award-winning (Pulitzer, Tony) American drama about money problems?
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING ‘Armed and dangerous’ man taken into custody by Lac La Biche RCMP
Lac La Biche RCMP took a man they believed to be armed and dangerous into custody Sunday morning.
-
Homicide investigation leads to charges against four Albertans
Following an investigation, four Albertans have been charged in relation to the murder of a Manning, Alberta resident.
-
Worker killed at road construction site Tuesday
A worker was killed on the job in Stony Plain on Tuesday, one day after a worker was killed in northwest Edmonton.
Regina
-
New polls show Sask. NDP leading over Sask. Party ahead of election day
A pair of new pre-election polls indicate that the Saskatchewan NDP has a slight lead ahead of election day.
-
No injuries reported in North Central house fire
No injuries have been reported in connection to a house fire in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood Saturday evening.
-
Roughriders fall to Stampeders 27-12 in final regular season game
The Calgary Stampeders picked up their first road victory of the season Saturday, defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders 27-12 in the final regular-season game of the year.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fire department investigating major house fire
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a major house fire on the 400 block of 24th Street West on Friday evening.
-
New polls show Sask. NDP leading over Sask. Party ahead of election day
A pair of new pre-election polls indicate that the Saskatchewan NDP has a slight lead ahead of election day.
-
Police warn of lottery phone scam in Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Police Service is cautioning residents about a phone scam involving fraudulent lottery claims.