Former Habs player Steve Begin inspires students with learning disabilities

Steve Bégin is back at school, speaking to students. A place the former Montreal Canadien says was difficult for him growing up.

“I was tough because I was always the one in the corner. The teacher used to say I was less intelligent than the other one. I was slower than the other one,” said Bégin.

Bégin is the spokesperson for “J'aime mon DYS.” The campaign raises public awareness for young people with learning disabilities.

“For those kids it's very challenging to go to school every day. And I have a daughter that has dyslexia, and I can tell you everyday was a fight to bring her to school,” Begin told CTV News.

When his daughter was diagnosed about eight years ago, Bégin says he didn't even know what dyslexia was. But he realized, he had the same symptoms.

“I was sitting there with her. I was like ‘Hey, that’s me. Hey, that’s me. I'm like this, that’s me,’” he said.

Bégin met with children at Lucien-Guilbault elementary, a private school for students with learning disabilities.

He shared his personal story and how it pushed him to pursue his dream of playing professional hockey.

Grade six student Victoria Pereira says listening to Bégin made her feel “happy.”

“At least I'm not alone. And also, the students here are also the same,” said 11-year-old Pereira.

Bégin, a Trois Rivieres native, told the children to not give up, a personal motto he lives by.

The former Habs player was 39 years old when he went back to the place he struggled to get his high school diploma.

“When I turned 40-years-old, I had my last exam and I passed it and I received my diploma and I was so proud,” he said.

Bégin says living with a learning disability like dyslexia is nothing to be ashamed of.

“Even if you have learning disabilities, the world is great and there is always room for you.”