Montreal police investigating alleged voyeurism on metro as video surfaces online

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating an alleged case of voyeurism on the metro involving an 18-year-old woman, with video footage of the incident now circulating on social media

    SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said officers were called to the Green Line around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 21, after the woman reported that a man had photographed her without her consent inside a metro car

    “The 18-year-old woman was allegedly photographed by a man who was in the same metro car as the victim,” Chèvrefils said.

    Police are working to identify and locate the suspect, described as a man in his 30s.

    CTV News has not independently verified the events leading up to what is shown in the video.  

    In the video, the man is seen seated on a bench as passengers confront him, with one person attempting to grab a cellphone from his hands.

    A passenger can be heard shouting, “Delete it! Delete it!” followed by, “You are a pervert.”

    Passengers are also seen demanding that the man show identification before he exits the metro car.

    In a statement, the STM "condemned" the incident and encourage passagers to report such situations to the authorities. 

    "As this is a criminal situation, the person concerned must call 911 to contact the police," said STM spokesperson Justine Lord-Dufour. 

    Police said the man could face charges. Investigators will meet with witnesses and analyze the evidence as part of their ongoing investigation.

    Chèvrefils said police are aware of the video and urged citizens not to take matters into their own hands.

