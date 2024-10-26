CAA Quebec hosts child car seat safety check amid concerns over improper installation

CAA Quebec hosted a child car seat safety check in Laval to promote the importance of proper installation and prevent potential tragedies on the road.

A recent survey by the automobile association showed that about one out of every two people are driving with improperly installed child seats.

Martine Danze recently bought a car seat for her grandson but said she struggled to properly install it, so she decided to attend the event on Saturday.

“If I put the belt incorrectly, if it’s not correct and we have an impact, I will be very sad if something happened to my grandson,” Danze explained.

During the event, CAA safety specialists ensured that child car seats were securely fitted and educated participants about proper installation and safety practices.

“Today we already checked over 30 different car seats, only 3 were properly installed,” said André Durocher, the Safety Director at CAA Quebec.

According to Durocher, a frequent flaw is failing to fasten the seat correctly. He added that adjusting straps seasonally for kids' clothing is also often overlooked.

“The child could be ejected. You may also have cases of the strap around the neck,” he explained.

Other important checks include ensuring that car seats are the appropriate size for the child’s weight and that the harnesses and clamps are buckled at the correct height. Additionally, car seats have an expiration date, and both the plastic and straps can wear down over time.