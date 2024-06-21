4 people kidnapped in Old Montreal, police investigating
Police were called to Old Montreal Friday Morning to investigate a report of four people who were kidnapped.
A 911 call was made at around 4 a.m. about a conflict in an apartment building on de la Commune Street near St-Hubert Street.
When officers arrived, they received information that led them to believe that there was a quadruple kidnapping.
Investigators from the major crime unit are leading the investigation.
Police did not release any further details as the investigation is ongoing.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Job losses and killer robots: The 'Godfather of AI' describes plenty to fear, but there may be room for hope
University of Toronto computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton describes plenty to fear with AI, but with visions of combat drones, mass surveillance and robot overlords ahead, there may be space for hope.
'I'm sorry, I'm just frustrated': Video appears to show man spit on MP
A video circulating online appears to show MP and former cabinet minister Marco Mendicino get spat on while on his way into a government building in Ottawa.
4 people found dead in southwestern Ontario town of Harrow
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead in the town of Harrow, just south of Windsor. Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
More than 100 stolen vehicles recovered in auto theft probe involving ServiceOntario employee: Toronto police
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
EXCLUSIVE 'We were in danger': Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
Car dealerships in Canada, U.S. disrupted by multi-day outage after cyberattacks
CDK Global, a company that provides software for thousands of auto dealers in the U.S. and Canada, was hit by back-to-back cyberattacks on Wednesday. That led to an outage that continued to impact many of their operations on Friday.
Shiny monolith removed from mountains outside Las Vegas. How it got there is still a mystery
A strange monolith found jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas has been taken down by authorities.
It's the longest bridge ever built in Peru, and so far, it goes nowhere
It is the longest bridge ever built in Peru, a massive structure of cement and iron spanning the Nanay River as it connects to untouched areas of the Peruvian Amazon. So far, it goes nowhere.
Skin cancer signs: How can you tell if a suspicious spot is serious?
Doctors say changes in the skin are normal as you age, from spots of various colours to dark streaks in nails. But sometimes, they're not innocuous.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario Science Centre abruptly closing due to structural issues
The Ford government says it will be permanently closing the Ontario Science Centre to the public “effective immediately” due to “serious structural issues” that were identified with the building in a recent engineering report.
-
One person dead, three injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan, Ont. home: police
One person has died and three others are in hospital following a shooting at a home in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan.
-
This 16-year-old is U of T's youngest graduate since at least 1979
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Ottawa
-
'I'm sorry, I'm just frustrated': Video appears to show man spit on MP
A video circulating online appears to show MP and former cabinet minister Marco Mendicino get spat on while on his way into a government building in Ottawa.
-
Two people facing charges in hate-motivated vandalism incident in Barrhaven, Ottawa police say
Two people are facing charges in connection to alleged hate-motivated vandalism at a Barrhaven home, according to Ottawa police. Police launched an investigation on June 7 after receiving an online report about an incident at a home on Maynooth Court.
-
Ottawa D-Day veteran Roly Armitage dies at age 99
An Ottawa D-Day veteran has died just weeks after the 80th anniversary of Canadian soldiers landing on Juno Beach in Normandy, France.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau announces two multimillion-dollar agreements with the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked National Indigenous Peoples Day in central Cape Breton on Friday, where he announced a $125-million agreement with the We'koqma'q First Nation to settle a dispute over reserve land sold in 1862.
-
Gas-powered bicycle involved in fatal incident in Tupperville anonymously returned to family: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP continues to look for witnesses in connection with a fatal incident involving a gas-powered bicycle in Tupperville, N.S., after police say the bike was anonymously returned to the man's family.
-
Humidity falls but warmth remains; Rain ahead for the weekend
Humidity in the region has fallen but the heat is still remaining, with rain looking likely for the weekend.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador getting help from Quebec, Ontario to battle wildfires
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
'You can literally see the sculptor's handwork': Memorial restored as Newfoundlanders reflect on First World War's toll
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
-
Labrador wildfire 'got worse really fast,' residents given minutes to flee: evacuee
A wildfire threatening a town in central Labrador grew suddenly to a raging blaze that advanced two kilometres in about 45 minutes before officials ordered everyone to evacuate Wednesday night, authorities have revealed.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'We were in danger': Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
-
Former Ont. fire captain pleads guilty in wife's murder case
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
-
Illegal moose hunters fined $56.5K, suspended for 27 years in northern Ont.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
London
-
Bat in the region tests positive for rabies
Southwestern Public Health is warning that a bat in the region has tested positive for rabies. Found in Dutton-Dunwich, the bat was sent for testing after two people were potentially exposed to the saliva of the bat.
-
Tears flow for victims’ families at sentencing hearing of Petronella McNorgan
Tearful victim impact statements were heard at the sentencing hearing for Petronella McNorgan, the elderly woman found guilty in the horrific crash that killed a young girl and injured several others.
-
London area school bus operator transitions to electric
Schoolchildren from across the region will soon be getting onboard the green bandwagon.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo issues trespass notice to Occupy UW encampment
The University of Waterloo has issued a trespass notice to Occupy UW, saying they need to move off campus immediately.
-
More than 100 stolen vehicles recovered in auto theft probe involving ServiceOntario employee: Toronto police
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
-
Third suspect charged in kidnapping and murder of Kitchener, Ont. man
A third person has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of a Kitchener, Ont. man.
Windsor
-
4 people found dead in southwestern Ontario town of Harrow
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead in the town of Harrow, just south of Windsor. Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
-
Suspect arrested after several residential break-ins in west Windsor
Windsor police officers have arrested a 53-year-old man in connection to a series of residential break-and-enters in west Windsor.
-
Map of Ford Fireworks road closures and restricted access
Windsor police are letting the public know about road closures for the fireworks show over the Detroit River on Monday.
Barrie
-
Razor blades found in sandbox at Orillia playground
Police are investigating after several razor blades were found at a playground in Orillia.
-
Disturbing details revealed at convicted killer's sentencing for Meaford man's death
Matthew McQuarrie pleaded guilty and was handed a life sentence for the murder of Emerson Sprung after the 25-year-old man's remains were found at a Meaford cemetery in May 2020.
-
Police cruiser involved in collision in Barrie intersection
A police cruiser with lights flashing and sirens blasting was involved in a collision on its way to a call in Barrie Thursday evening.
Vancouver
-
Video shows dramatic Vancouver police arrest in West End neighbourhood
Police in Vancouver say a man is facing criminal charges after a dramatic arrest was caught on video near the city's downtown core.
-
Massive fire in Richmond, B.C., sends smoke across Metro Vancouver
Towering black smoke filled the evening sky in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday after an industrial fire was sparked near the River Rock Casino.
-
B.C. launches class-action lawsuit against makers of 'forever chemicals'
The British Columbia government says it has filed a class-action lawsuit against manufacturers of so-called "forever chemicals" involved in what it calls widespread contamination of drinking-water systems.
Vancouver Island
-
Drivers remain in hospital, witness sought following crash in Nanaimo, B.C.
Two people remain in hospital Friday after a serious crash in Nanaimo, B.C., was caused when a wrong-way driver collided with a transport truck earlier this week, according to police.
-
Video shows dramatic Vancouver police arrest in West End neighbourhood
Police in Vancouver say a man is facing criminal charges after a dramatic arrest was caught on video near the city's downtown core.
-
Vancouver Island humanitarian group on track to establish breastmilk bank in Ukraine
A Vancouver Island humanitarian group is one step closer to establishing a breastmilk bank at a children’s hospital in Ukraine.
Winnipeg
-
'More than a symbolic gesture': Official renaming ceremony held for Abinojii Mikanah
For decades, a trio of roadways in Winnipeg bore the name of a bishop who led the campaign for residential schools.
-
Manitoba RCMP investigating homicide of 16-year-old girl
The Manitoba RCMP is investigating after a teenage girl was found dead in Easterville in the early morning hours on Friday.
-
'Our people are still here': National Indigenous Peoples Day marked in Manitoba
Indigenous history, culture, and resilience is being celebrated across Canada today.
Calgary
-
'It can happen anywhere': Calgary mayor commits to critical look at water infrastructure
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says she wants other municipalities to come together to learn all they can from the city's water crisis, which she said could happen anywhere in Canada.
-
Northbound lanes of QE II closed due to Friday vehicle fire
Didsbury RCMP and emergency services were on scene shortly after noon Friday responding to vehicle fire on the QE II at the intersection of Township Road 294.
-
Hikers injured in Waterton bear attack out of hospital, bear not yet located
Parks officials say two hikers injured in an Alberta bear attack last week are now out of hospital.
Edmonton
-
Alberta NDP to name new leader to replace Rachel Notley Saturday
In less than 24 hours, the Alberta NDP is expected to name its new leader in Calgary.
-
Pair of men also wanted in Sask. connected to Edmonton robberies, carjacking
Two men are responsible for three robberies and an armed carjacking, police say.
-
Motorcyclist dead in crash on James Mowatt Trail
A 27-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in southwest Edmonton Thursday evening.
Regina
-
Here's what's happening in Regina for National Indigenous Peoples Day
Friday marks National Indigenous Peoples Day and there are plenty of events happening in Regina to celebrate the history and culture of Indigenous People.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Regina, parts of southern Sask.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Regina and parts of southern Saskatchewan.
-
Here's what to do in Regina for the first weekend of summer
Summer has officially arrived in the Queen City. While there will still be some rain, the weekend will close out with some much needed sunshine.
Saskatoon
-
Melfort doctor accused of spanking child and striking another in the face
A Melfort doctor is facing a series of charges from the Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons, which alleges he hit children on two separate occasions.
-
Sask. driver dead following SUV and semi crash on Highway 4
A 52-year old Swift Current man has died after a highway collision near the community of Elrose, Sask.
-
Man dead after armed confrontation with Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are currently at the scene of an incident on Avenue S South, between 20th Street West and 21st Street West.