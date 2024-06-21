4 people kidnapped in Old Montreal, police investigating

Police were called to Old Montreal Friday Morning to investigate a report of four people who were kidnapped.

A 911 call was made at around 4 a.m. about a conflict in an apartment building on de la Commune Street near St-Hubert Street.

When officers arrived, they received information that led them to believe that there was a quadruple kidnapping.

Investigators from the major crime unit are leading the investigation.

Police did not release any further details as the investigation is ongoing.