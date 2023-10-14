OKC Thunder forward Lu Dort partners to refurb hometown Montreal North park court
Oklahoma City Thunder forward and proud Montreal Norther Luguenz (Lu) Dort is partnering with several organization to refurbish a basketball court in his home borough.
Parc Saint-Laurent is in the heart of Montreal North on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard at Alfred Avenue and was chosen as the next location for a court refurbishment.
Dort's Maizon Dort, along with Canada Basketball, Buckets and Borders and the City of Montreal hope to complete the project next summer.
"Basketball can bring people together with a shared love and passion for our game," said Canada Basketball CEO and president Michael Bartlett. "It's an opportunity to celebrate the game's growth across Montreal while also creating a safe and beautiful space for youth to pick up a basketball."
Dort proudly wears his Montreal-North upbringing on his heart.
"Montreal-North made me," reads his Instagram bio.
"Growing up in Montreal-Nord, I spent countless hours playing at Parc Saint-Laurent," said Dort in a news release. "It's an honour for me to be able to contribute to a court refurbishment in the community that saw me grow up. I'm hoping this will inspire the next generation to get involved in sports and lock in on their dreams."
The opening of the park coincides with Canada preparing for a trip to the Paris Olympics, after the team qualified during the FIBA World Cup.
The 6'4", 24-year-old averaged 8.2 points and 4.3 rebounds in the tournament and had 11 points in the team's bronze medal-winning game against the US.
"We are excited to collaborate with Lu on this project as he is both a key member of our Senior Men's National Team, as well as a leader and role model for youth in his community in Montreal-Nord," said Bartlett.
Dort was in Montreal with the Thunder on Thursday for a preseason game against the Detroit Pistons at the Bell Centre. He had 24 points and four rebounds in front of his hometown crowd.
