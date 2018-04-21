

The Canadian Press





While experts are calling the risk of flooding in Quebec this weekend minimal, the expected rise in temperatures will cause a faster melting of snow and ice on the province’s waterways.

Quebec’s civil service issued a warning, saying they are closely monitoring the water levels and will publish regular updates on flooding dangers.

Officials said current water levels are generally below normal throughout the province.

Quebecers living near waterways are advised to prepare for floods, including having an aeasily accessible emergency kit.

To check on water levels, visit the Quebec Ministry of Civil Security’s website.