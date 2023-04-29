North America's first-ever Curiosity Club to come to Montreal

Already present in 15 cities and seven countries, the Curiosity Club, a feminist networking organization, is coming to North America. Its 16th franchise, the first in Canada, will soon launch its activities in Montreal.

Established in France, where it was founded in 2015 by lawyer Margaux Hammer, and then in Belgium, the UK, Morocco, Italy and India, the Curiosity Club, as its name suggests, relies on its members' curiosity and thirst for learning to advocate for gender equality.

Its flagship activities include monthly talks by inspirational women - "Curiosity Rendezvous."

Since the first club was founded in 2015, 180 women have spoken, including a NASA researcher, a jockey, freedivers and a forensic scientist.

Caroline Cottin, a Frenchwoman now living in Montreal, likes the formula.

"I followed my husband to Canada, and the idea was to create a project that would make sense to me. My first desire was to create a network because I didn't know many people here. So I talked to two nice friends," said Cottin.

The "two nice friends" in question are Caroline Chéron and Marie-Laure Pin, who jumped into the project after the holidays.

Although the initiative originated in France and is run in Quebec by three French women, they insist that all women are welcome, and the more diversity there is, the better.

"We like to meet people by chance," said Chéron. "We use our sensitivity, our intuition and our desire to share. What arouses our curiosity will perhaps arouse it in other people."

INSPIRE AND EXCHANGE

To mark its opening, the Curiosity Club of Montreal will hold its first Curiosity Rendezvous on May 10, featuring psychologist and co-founder of the Octopus Connection Caroline Théau-Éthève.

"She's a truly inspiring woman with a unique background. She gives the impression of having lived several lives, and this, at only 47 years old," said Cottin. "All her life, she has moved to follow her husband, while raising four boys and accumulating degrees. Now she is realizing that she has given a lot to her family and that it is time to live for herself, too."

"What we look for when we approach women speakers is inspirational women whose stories can inspire others to take action," said Chéron. "There is a great energy among the women at these evenings."

Local products from women's businesses are also showcased during the evenings and aim to encourage conversation.

The Curiosity Club has also published two collections of portraits of inspiring women and produced a podcast in which the guest speakers tell their stories.