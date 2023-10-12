Montreal

    • Normal service resumes on Montreal Metro's Orange line

    A sign for the Montreal metro is seen in Montreal on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A sign for the Montreal metro is seen in Montreal on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

    Normal service has resumed on the Orange line of the Montreal Metro.

    Thursday morning, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) said service was disrupted between the Lionel-Groulx and Beaubien stations due to "emergency medical services."

    In the meantime, a special shuttle bus was set up to run between the Berri-UQAM and Beaubien stations.

