Normal service resumes on Montreal Metro's Orange line
Normal service has resumed on the Orange line of the Montreal Metro.
Thursday morning, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) said service was disrupted between the Lionel-Groulx and Beaubien stations due to "emergency medical services."
In the meantime, a special shuttle bus was set up to run between the Berri-UQAM and Beaubien stations.
Montreal Top Stories
Fact check
Fact check Misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war is flooding social media. Here are the facts
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to know on the sixth day of the latest Israel-Gaza war
Palestinians say civilians are paying the price as the latest Israel-Gaza war rolls into a sixth day of fighting. People in Gaza spent the night in darkness, surrounded by the ruins of pulverized neighbourhoods as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to 'crush and destroy' Hamas.
Nazi in Parliament had major impact on Canada's international reputation: Nanos poll
Nearly one in two Canadians say the recent errant honouring of a 98-year-old Nazi veteran in Parliament has had a major impact on Canada's reputation abroad, while one third think Canada is providing too much financial support to Ukraine, recent Nanos polling finds.
Air Canada pilot fired after anti-Israel social media posts
An Air Canada pilot has been fired after he shared anti-Israel social media posts of himself during a protest in Montreal.
Important to understand 'why this pressure cooker exploded': Canadians on Israel-Hamas war
There are almost 5,000 Canadians registered in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank and many more in Canada with family and friends caught in the Israel-Hamas war. CTVNews.ca shares some of their stories.
Warning: Graphic Israeli official says government cannot confirm babies were beheaded in Hamas attack
The Israeli government has not confirmed the specific claim that Hamas attackers cut off the heads of babies during their shock attack on Saturday, an Israeli official told CNN, contradicting a previous public statement by the Prime Minister's office.
Black student suspended over his hairstyle to be sent to an alternative education program
After serving more than a month of in-school suspension over his dreadlocks, a Black high school student in Texas was told he will be removed from his high school and sent to a disciplinary alternative education program on Thursday.
Do Canadians believe Trudeau's claims India is tied to a Sikh leader's death?
New Nanos Research shows the majority of Canadians believe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement about intelligence that ties India to the killing of a B.C. Sikh leader.
After a hard fight to clear militants, Israeli soldiers find a scene of destruction, slain children
Trudging down a cul-de-sac turned to rubble, an Israeli army commander stopped in front of one scorched home, its front wall blown wide open. Look at what Hamas militants have done, he said, to this close-knit community that only days ago brimmed with life.
Toronto
BREAKING Elderly woman found dead on road after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
An elderly woman has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough early Thursday.
The First Home Savings Account launched in April. Here's how many Canadians have signed up
The Canadian Department of Finance says more than 150,000 Canadians have already opened a First Home Savings Account, so if you're goal is to own a home in the future, a FHSA may be worth considering.
Support for renaming Dundas Street drops off when cost considered: Poll
A majority of Toronto residents support renaming Dundas Street, but there is much less agreement when the cost is factored in, a new poll finds.
Atlantic
Yarmouth-Maine ferry reports increase in passengers, despite extreme weather
More passengers took the CAT ferry this year compared to 2022, according to the company that operates the service.
N.B. RCMP cancel Alert Ready, still searching for armed suspect north of St. Stephen
New Brunswick RCMP says officers are searching for an armed man north of St. Stephen.
London
Thursday morning fire call in south London
London fire responded to the scene at 97 Bessemer Rd. around 8:15 a.m.
Trial of man accused in London, Ont., attack set to resume today
The trial of an Ontario man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is set to resume today after the Crown wrapped up its case last week.
Judicial review requested for Brescia-Western merger
Western’s faculty association has filed a request for a judicial review in regards to the upcoming merger plans between Western and Brescia College.
Northern Ontario
Two fatal crashes on Highway 17 in northwestern Ont. in less than 24 hours
Three people have died in two separate crashes on Highway 17 in northwestern Ontario in less than 24 hours.
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
Calgary
Police investigate possible shooting in southeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating a possible shooting in a southeast neighbourhood.
Flames hold off Jets 5-3 in season-opener on the back of Markstrom's goaltending
The Calgary Flames didn't squander a stellar night by their goaltender and held off the visiting Winnipeg Jets 5-3 in the NHL regular-season opener for both clubs Wednesday.
Greenpeace files securities complaint against Suncor over climate risk disclosures
An environmental group has lodged a formal complaint with the Alberta Securities Commission over Suncor Energy Inc.'s climate risk disclosures.
Kitchener
Police release new video in connection to Uptown Waterloo homicide
Police are asking to speak to two individuals seen in new security video, in connection to an Uptown Waterloo homicide in September.
Police searching for eight suspects in Conestoga Mall theft
Waterloo regional police are looking for eight males in connection to a significant theft at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo Tuesday evening.
DEVELOPING Multi-day police investigation at Guelph home
A home in Guelph’s Onward Willow neighbourhood has been the focus of a police investigation for several days, but officers remain tight-lipped about what they’re doing there.
Vancouver
'It's just uncertainty': Langley church group in Israel when war broke out uncertain how they will get home
A group from a B.C. church that was touring Israel when the war broke out remains uncertain how they will get home.
B.C. teachers push for province to get rid of standardized skills test for Grades 4 and 7
Students across B.C. in Grades 4 and 7 are required to take a standardized test – the Foundation Skills Assessment, or FSA – but teachers say the test is failing students, and should be eliminated.
Province of B.C. liable for $10M in damages for 'misfeasance' in hydroelectric approval process
Representatives of the B.C. government committed "misfeasance" when they denied permits for a hydroelectric project near Squamish in 2008, leaving the province liable for more than $10 million in damages to the project's would-be developer, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.
Edmonton
COVID-19 masking directives in place at AHS acute-care sites starting Thursday
A new masking directive aimed at helping stop the spread of COVID-19 goes into effect Thursday at Alberta Health Services acute-care facilities.
Abducted woman found safe, man wanted for kidnapping
A woman who Mounties believe was kidnapped from her home in northern Alberta at gunpoint has been found safe.
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Back to sunshine for a few days
Warmer-than-average temperatures will stick around right through the weekend in Edmonton and across most of central and northern Alberta.
Windsor
Arrest made after August theft in Chatham
On Aug. 15, police resounded to a home on Peter Street where they said a masked suspect stole a large amount of money and the victim’s wallet from the home.
'We definitely put the kids first': Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association prepared to handle dressing room changes
Hockey associations across Ontario are still working to determine how best to implement a new Hockey Canada dress code aiming to make dressing rooms more inclusive spaces.
Regina
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation to begin series of mini rallies outside Sask Party MLA offices
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has announced its intention to begin holding rallies outside the offices of certain government MLAs.
'It's a divisive issue': Recent poll shows split on Sask. pronoun policy
Since announcing the parental consent policy for students to change their pronouns in school, the Sask. Party has touted a majority of residents are supportive. Now, a new poll has been released, indicating Saskatchewan people could be more split on the policy.
-
The lobby at the Regina Police Headquarters was temporarily closed following an early morning break in that saw a man arrested.
Ottawa
BREAKING Ottawa police investigating after man killed in Orleans shooting
Emergency crews responded to a call in the area of Oaklawn Crescent, in the area of Tenth Line Road and Charlemagne Boulevard, at approximately at 9:15 p.m.
NEW THIS MORNING Transit commission to hear more about what caused this summer's LRT disruption
The city of Ottawa's transit commission meets today and councillors are expected to hear more about this summer's 28-day service interruption.
Canadian citizen with 'deep ties to Ottawa' killed by Hamas, Jewish Federation of Ottawa says
A Canadian citizen living in Israel, who had deep ties to Ottawa, was killed by Hamas, the Ottawa Jewish Federation said Wednesday on behalf of the family of Adi Vital-Kaploun.
Saskatoon
'Hostile environment': Saskatoon judge allows Baeleigh Maurice's family to smudge inside courthouse
The family of a nine-year-old girl who was hit by a driver accused of driving high has been granted permission to smudge inside a Saskatoon Provincial courtroom.
'QAnon queen' has no clothes, Sask. village resident says
After venting frustrations with a cult-like group camped out in their community since September, some residents of Richmound left a meeting with RCMP on Tuesday determined to carry on with their lives.
'A cosmic ballet': How to watch Saturday's partial eclipse in Saskatchewan
With a partial solar eclipse set to take over the skies on Saturday, it may be tempting to take a quick peek skyward, but experts advise not to look without the proper safety equipment.