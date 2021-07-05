MONTREAL -- A summer camp restaurant in Montreal's Plateau borough burned down last week, prompting its community to step up and help them reopen at a new location right away.

Robin des Bois is a not-for-profit restaurant on St-Laurent Blvd. that hosts a day camp that was starting the day after a fire ripped through the establishment.

After years of donating to Plateau food banks, the team at the restaurant suddenly needed help, including a kitchen for their longtime Kids' Cooking Day Camp.

They put out a call on social media.

"Then it just went out, everybody's looking and everybody's helping," said Judy Servay of Robin des Bois.

An empty restaurant in La Fontaine Park was made available and welcomed the happy campers within days.

The Plateau-Mont-Royal borough has given the camp free access to the establishment for months.

"We have the space, and it was easy to decide to offer this space for Robin des Bois for the children, for the camp, for the service, to the community," said Plateau Mayor Luc Rabourin. "We give the space for free, they give to the community. It's a very good deal for everybody."

The food the kids prepare goes to local area food banks.

"They're actually cooking food for people in need so it's like a full circle of help and implication and helping your community," said Servay.

After years of giving, the Robin des Bois team was overwhelmed when they found out how it feels when others give back.

"My heart, our heart, is full of really nice joy," said Amelie Acloque of Robin des Bois.