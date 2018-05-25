No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 5:55PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 26, 2018 9:18AM EDT
The massive $60 million Lotto Max jackpot has gone unclaimed for another week.
No winning ticket was sold for Friday night's draw.
However, 21 of the 46 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each were won, with four of those prizes being shared by multiple ticket holders.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 1 will again be approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillion prizes will increase to 50.
The hefty total jackpot, $106 million, constitutes a Canadian record.
The chances of winning the main jackpot are one in 28 million, but recent history suggested that a Quebecer would be the lucky winner.
“We had three 60 million jackpot winners in Quebec last year, and two 55 million dollar winners last year,” explained Brian Lecompte from Loto-Quebec. “It’s tax-free, so this is on par with these huge amounts that we see in the United States, for example.”
