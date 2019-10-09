No room for snow, so Beaconsfield will melt it
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 7:12PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 9, 2019 7:13PM EDT
Out of room in the snow dump, the city of Beaconsfield plans to melt it and pour it into the sewer.
The city purchased an industrial snow-melting machine. In promotional videos for the device, it looks like a tractor-trailer with a giant hot tub attached. It burns diesel fuel to heat a chamber into which snow is dropped or blown.
Once melted, the city said it plans to pour the water into its sewers.
According to Marie-Claude Desrochers from Beaconsfield Public Works, the snow-melter cost the city $600,000, but she said it's cheaper than building a dump.
"Just buying the land is around a million, and to construct a field that's to regulations it's about two million dollars. And then you have to maintain it every year so that's about $50,000," she said.
Pierre-Elliot Trudeau airport already operates some of the machines. So does the STM.
