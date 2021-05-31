MONTREAL -- CEGEP and university students will no longer be required to maintain physical distancing in the classroom for back-to-school season next fall, the government announced Monday.

Quebec Higher Education Minister Danielle McCann said the loosening of restrictions for post-secondary education will depend on two criteria: 75 per cent of the student population must be vaccinated and there must be a "stable" epidemiological situation.

McCann is joined by Quebec’s public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, to make the announcement Monday afternoon

The higher education minister said the plan will depend on people rolling up their sleeves to get their shots.

"It's really in your hands," McCann said. "It depends in great part on the vaccination campaign."

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.