MONTREAL -- The Lester B. Pearson School has told its students, parents and staff that there will be no proms in 2021.

The school in Montreal's West Island is following Quebec Public Health directives that still do not permit large multi-class events with students from multiple bubbles.

"However, Lester B. Pearson does not have classroom bubbles in Secondary 4 and 5 due to the hybrid system implemented in August 2020," the board said in a letter to staff, students and parents released Monday.

Most schools in the LBPSB are currently in red zones, which prohibit extra-curricular activities, but even if they would move to the orange zone, a typical school prom would be hard to organize under health guidelines.

"We know that this is a tremendous shock for our community but the school must respect the law to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff."

Schools cannot rent amphitheatres or large ball rooms for activities under current health restrictions, and events must take place during school hours.

Other rules listed in the release that would make holding a prom or typical graduation ceremony difficult include:

Events must involve only students and school personnel. In order to respect sanitary rules, the presence of parents must be considered in alternative modes to limit contact (by videoconference, for example).

Special end-of-school activities for graduates are permitted in the school bubble classroom.

If photos are taken, they must be taken by bubble class.

Signing of graduation albums is done with respect to distancing. Each student brings his/her own pen for signing.