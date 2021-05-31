MONTREAL -- Eight regions of Quebec are in zone orange as of Monday morning: Lanaudière, Laurentides, Outaouais, Capitale-Nationale, Chaudière-Appalaches, Bas-Saint-Laurent, Montérégie and Estrie.

Those living in these areas will be able to benefit from looser regulations for the first time in months.

Residents will be allowed to gather on private outdoor grounds under certain conditions and students have been given the OK to return to class.

In addition, non-contact sports and recreational activities will be permitted indoors or in open public areas.

Non-contact outdoor sports will be allowed up to a maximum of 12 people.

Restaurant dining room will also be reopened, allowing a maximum of two adults per table from different addresses.

Bars will remain closed, but recreational or tourist venues may welcome visitors.

Travel between yellow and orange zones to red zones is still not recommended.

There are some exceptions, including in the municipalities of Montmagny, L'Islet, Robert-Cliche and Beauce-Sartigan in Chaudière-Appalaches, as well as Granit in the Eastern Townships.

Most of Bas-Saint-Laurent will be zoned yellow on Monday, except in Kamouraska, Rivière-du-Loup, Témiscouata and Les Basques.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 31, 2021.