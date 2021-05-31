MONTREAL -- Quebec reported less than than 300 new COVID-19 cases Monday with one death and two fewer hospitalizations as coronavirus numbers continue to fall in the province.

The province saw a week straight of declining hospitalization numbers after two patients were released from hospital for the novel coronavirus. The number of hospitalizations is now at 362. Of those, 89 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of one.

In addition, the province has 276 more positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 370,319. The last time numbers dropped below 300 was September 14, when 276 new cases were reported.

Since the start of the pandemic, 355,266 people have recovered from the disease, an increase of 532 in the last 24 hours.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is reporting that there are currently 3,925 active COVID-19 cases -- the first time active case numbers have dropped below 4,000 since September 22, when 3,882 active cases were reported.

Quebec added one more death due to the disease, occurring between May 24 and May 29. That death was in Montreal.

Since March 2020, the province has seen 11,128 deaths due to COVID-19.

On May 29, a total of 17,479 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

The province's health care professionals administered 79,798 more vaccine doses, including 77,495 doses in the last 24 hours.

In total, 5,583,075 people in Quebec have received at least one vaccine dose, which is 60.8 per cent of the population.

The province has received 5,887,119 total doses of the vaccines, and is expecting an additional 540,540 Pfizer doses and 90,500 Moderna doses this week.

VARIANT TRACKER

The INSPQ reported Monday that there are 82 fewer variants than those reported on Friday.

The number of F.1.617 variant cases dropped from 117 to 27, but the number of B.1.351 variant cases rose from 378 to 386.

The total number of variants the INSPQ has sequenced is now 7,270.

REGIONAL DATA

All regions in Quebec saw less than100 new active COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Montreal reported the highest number of new cases with 79 (131,173 total), followed by the Monteregie (56 new, 50,749 total), Chaudiere-Appalaches (31 new, 18,898 total) and the Eastern Townships (20 new, 14,703 total).

All other region reported less than 20 new cases.