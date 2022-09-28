No new cases of potentially deadly fungus detected in Montreal-area hospital

An outbreak of a potentially deadly fungus appears to be under control at Pierre Boucher Hospital in Longueuil, Que.

Concerns were raised earlier this month after two patients tested positive for the Candida auris fungus. Neither of the patients developed an infection; one died of a cause unrelated to the fungus.

The regional health authority (CISSS de la Montérégie-Est) confirmed to The Canadian Press that, following numerous screening tests of other patients, no new positive results have been reported.

CISSS spokesperson Caroline Doucet said one patient carrying the pathogen remains in isolation.

Screening tests been conducted on patients hospitalized in the unit where the outbreak occurred, those transferred to the unit, as well as those who were hospitalized in another unit where the carrier patient stayed.

To ensure the outbreak is contained, "infection prevention and control measures [...] are still being applied," it was specified.

These measures will remain in effect until October 13, the date identified as the outbreak's end, as long as no new cases are detected.

In addition, a public health epidemiological investigation is still underway to identify the source of the Candida auris transmission.

Candida auris is a yeast known to be resistant to antifungal treatments. An infected carrier can suffer severe and potentially deadly health problems.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 28, 2022.