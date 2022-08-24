No means spared to 'restore order' in Montreal amid gun violence: Legault

After two men were shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday in Montreal, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said action will be taken to quell gun violence in the city.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) leader made the announcement on his Twitter Wednesday, noting that he discussed the subject with Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault as well as Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

"We will spare no means to restore order and protect citizens. We will support our police forces to put an end to this violence," he wrote.

In another Tweet posted shortly afterwards, Legault said he would not allow Montreal to become a "shooting range for gangs."

On n’acceptera pas, comme gouvernement, que Montréal devienne un champ de tir pour les gangs. https://t.co/N2WF9T0j3u — François Legault (@francoislegault) August 24, 2022

On Tuesday afternoon, two men, ages 44 and 50, were shot in separate incidents within the same hour.

Both men succumbed to their injuries later that same day.

This is a developing story that will be updated.