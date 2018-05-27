

CTV Montreal





The family of a South Shore man living with autism is accusing the Quebec government of discrimination, saying it’s become impossible to find him a suitable place to live that offers services in English.

Mark Zeron, 48, has spent most of his life being supported by his parents. Two years ago his father died of cancer and his 87-year-old mother has fallen into ill health and requires caretaking herself.

Zeron’s sister Anne said the stress of finding her brother a place to live has taken a toll.

“I never thought at my age I would be raising two children under the age of 10, caring for my mom and worried about my brother,” she said.

Mark was recently placed in a foster home but Anne said the changes to his routine have caused him to act out and the family is no longer willing to keep him there. However, until a new home is found, Mark is unable to move but Anne said no other bilingual places have been found on the South Shore. While Mark does understand some French, his sister said he only expresses himself in English.

While a complaint has been filed with the government, the family was told that since English-speaking foster homes are less frequent in the South Shore, it may take some time. While Mark’s family is willing to place him in Montreal or the West Island, they’ve been told that’s not possible.

“I just felt completely let down by the system and I’m proud of my parents for working their entire lives to keep him at home and take care of him,” said Anne. “Now, when they’re old and they need help the most, they’re let down.”

CTV Montreal reached out to minister Gaetan Barrette and Lucie Charlebois but was told they were unavailable.

Anne said the family has been in touch with the Centre for Research Action on Race Relations and is considering taking their case to the Human Rights Commission. She added she believes there are other cases like Mark’s and the government needs to have a better system in place.