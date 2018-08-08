

CTV Montreal





A father whose child died after being left in a hot car will not be charged, Crown prosecutors confirmed Wednesday.

On June 22, the man showed up to a daycare on William St. and Robert-Bourassa Boulevard to pick up the child - only to be told by daycare staff that the child was never dropped off.

Minutes later, the infant was discovered unconscious, still strapped into a carseat in the family vehicle.

Daycare workers attempted CPR on-scene, but to no avail.

The child was pronounced dead by first responders.

After examining the facts of the case, the Crown decided the incident was not criminal in nature.