No charges laid against father who forgot baby in hot car
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 11:08AM EDT
A father whose child died after being left in a hot car will not be charged, Crown prosecutors confirmed Wednesday.
On June 22, the man showed up to a daycare on William St. and Robert-Bourassa Boulevard to pick up the child - only to be told by daycare staff that the child was never dropped off.
Minutes later, the infant was discovered unconscious, still strapped into a carseat in the family vehicle.
Daycare workers attempted CPR on-scene, but to no avail.
The child was pronounced dead by first responders.
After examining the facts of the case, the Crown decided the incident was not criminal in nature.